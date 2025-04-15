Daniel Carvajal

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Writer, tech lover, and disability advocate. I share stories, insights, and bold takes on accessibility, politics, and pop culture—all grounded in lived experience. Join me as I speak up, code, create, and push for a more inclusive world.

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