Daniel Carvajal

History Wednesday: The Supreme Court Case That Changed Disability Rights Forever
How Two Women Helped Secure the Right of Millions of Americans with Disabilities to Live in Their Communities
  Daniel Carvajal
An Open Message to the Trump Administration
As a person with a significant physical disability who relies on community-based services every day, I am deeply concerned by reports that your…
  Daniel Carvajal
Vocational Rehabilitation: What Do They Actually Do?
Subscriber Exclusive
  Daniel Carvajal
The True Meaning of Father’s Day
Editor’s Note
  Daniel Carvajal
Travel Thursday: The Hotel Says It’s Accessible. But Is It?
Travel can be exciting.
  Daniel Carvajal
History Wednesday: The Forgotten History of Home Health Aides
The Workers Who Made Independent Living Possible
  Daniel Carvajal
Disability Is Political, Whether We Like It or Not
Editor’s Note
  Daniel Carvajal
Why So Many Disabled People Hate Making Phone Calls
Editor’s Note
  Daniel Carvajal
Stereotyping the Disabled: The “Poor Thing” Syndrome
Editor’s Note
  Daniel Carvajal
Q&A Corner: My Experiences With Grief
Kimmy asks: Will you share your experiences with grief?
  Daniel Carvajal
Dependent on Paratransit: When Every Day Has to Be Planned
Editor’s Note
  Daniel Carvajal
History Wednesday: ADAPT and the Activists Who Refused to Stay on the Sidelines
How a group of wheelchair users helped transform transportation, accessibility, and independent living in America.
  Daniel Carvajal
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