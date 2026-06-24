Daniel Carvajal
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History Wednesday: The Supreme Court Case That Changed Disability Rights Forever
How Two Women Helped Secure the Right of Millions of Americans with Disabilities to Live in Their Communities
Jun 24
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Daniel Carvajal
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An Open Message to the Trump Administration
As a person with a significant physical disability who relies on community-based services every day, I am deeply concerned by reports that your…
Jun 23
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Daniel Carvajal
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Vocational Rehabilitation: What Do They Actually Do?
Subscriber Exclusive
Jun 22
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Daniel Carvajal
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4
The True Meaning of Father’s Day
Editor’s Note
Jun 21
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Daniel Carvajal
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Travel Thursday: The Hotel Says It’s Accessible. But Is It?
Travel can be exciting.
Jun 18
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Daniel Carvajal
8
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4
History Wednesday: The Forgotten History of Home Health Aides
The Workers Who Made Independent Living Possible
Jun 17
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Daniel Carvajal
13
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Disability Is Political, Whether We Like It or Not
Editor’s Note
Jun 15
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Daniel Carvajal
11
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Why So Many Disabled People Hate Making Phone Calls
Editor’s Note
Jun 15
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Daniel Carvajal
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Stereotyping the Disabled: The “Poor Thing” Syndrome
Editor’s Note
Jun 13
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Daniel Carvajal
19
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13
Q&A Corner: My Experiences With Grief
Kimmy asks: Will you share your experiences with grief?
Jun 13
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Daniel Carvajal
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Dependent on Paratransit: When Every Day Has to Be Planned
Editor’s Note
Jun 12
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Daniel Carvajal
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History Wednesday: ADAPT and the Activists Who Refused to Stay on the Sidelines
How a group of wheelchair users helped transform transportation, accessibility, and independent living in America.
Jun 10
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Daniel Carvajal
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© 2026 Daniel Carvajal
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