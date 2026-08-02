Sometimes, the biggest lesson disability teaches us is that life can change in an instant.

This morning, I had plans to attend church with my caregiver, Rosa. I was looking forward to spending the morning in worship and seeing familiar faces. But before we left, I checked the weather forecast. Heavy rain was expected across South Florida.

For many people, rain simply means grabbing an umbrella.

For me, it means stopping to think. Is it safe? Will my power wheelchair be exposed to the rain? Will the ramps be slippery? Is it worth taking the risk?

In the end, we decided to stay home.

It reminded me of something that people often don’t see about living with a disability. Our plans can change in an instant, not because we want them to, but because circumstances beyond our control leave us with little choice.

Living with a disability means learning to adapt. We adjust when medical equipment fails. We adjust when accessible transportation is delayed. We adjust when our health changes unexpectedly. We adjust when the weather makes a simple outing unsafe.

Those changes can be disappointing, but they have also taught me resilience.

I’ve learned that changing plans is not giving up. It’s making the best decision with the circumstances in front of me.

Today, I didn’t make it to church.

But I still have faith.

And tomorrow is another opportunity.

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