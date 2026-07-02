Daniel Carvajal

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Anne Stockton
7h

Happy Birthday Daniel and thanks for all you do.

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Oaths Matter's avatar
Oaths Matter
7h

Thank you so much for all you do, enjoy your downtime! Hope you have a happy 4th!

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