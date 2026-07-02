A Quick Note to My Readers

As many of you know, I pour my heart into Disability & Justice. Every article, interview, and story is written with the goal of informing, advocating, and building a stronger disability community.

Next week, I’ll be taking a few days away from publishing to celebrate a personal milestone: my 57th birthday.

This little break will give me a chance to recharge, spend some time with family and friends, and come back with fresh ideas and renewed energy. Don’t worry, I already have a long list of topics I’m excited to share with you, and I’ll be back soon.

Thank you for your continued support, your thoughtful comments, and for being part of this incredible community. Disability & Justice wouldn’t be what it is without you.

See you soon, and as always, thank you for reading.

With gratitude,

Daniel E. Carvajal

Founder & Editor

Disability & Justice