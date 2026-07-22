I was ready for my medical appointment.

My caregiver had helped me get dressed, assisted me with my personal care, and transferred me into my power wheelchair. I had scheduled my paratransit ride in advance and made sure I was prepared on time.

Then I waited.

And waited.

As the minutes passed, my appointment time moved closer. I began wondering whether the vehicle would arrive at all, whether the doctor would still see me, and whether all the preparation that went into leaving my home would be wasted.

For many people, a late ride is an inconvenience. For a person with a disability who depends on public transportation, it can mean missing medical care, losing an opportunity, or being stranded with no practical alternative.

Experiences like this remind me that accessibility is not only about ramps, elevators, and automatic doors. It is about whether disabled people can participate in everyday life.

That is why Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act matters.

On July 26, 1990, President George H. W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act into law. The ADA was a promise that people with disabilities would no longer be excluded from American life simply because our bodies or minds worked differently.

As we mark the 36th anniversary of that historic law, it is important to examine what each part of the ADA means and why its protections are still necessary.

Title I focuses primarily on employment. Title II protects the right of people with disabilities to have equal access to state and local government programs, services, and activities.

That may sound like legal language, but Title II affects nearly every part of our daily lives.

It covers public transportation, schools, voting locations, courts, libraries, parks, health programs, social services, public meetings, emergency services, and government offices.

For people with disabilities, Title II is not an abstract section of federal law. It can determine whether we can leave our homes, receive medical care, attend school, vote, communicate with government agencies, or live independently in our communities.

Government Services Are Part of Everyday Life

I was born with cerebral palsy and use a power wheelchair. I require assistance with many activities of daily living, including dressing, bathing, eating, transferring, and personal care.

Because of this, government services are not distant ideas to me. They are connected to my independence, safety, and ability to participate in society.

I depend on accessible transportation to attend medical appointments, meetings, community events, and other activities.

I depend on government-funded home and community-based services so that I can receive assistance in my own home.

I also depend on accessible websites, documents, communication systems, and government offices to manage services that affect nearly every part of my life.

When these systems work properly, I can participate in my community.

When they fail, my entire day can fall apart.

Transportation Is Freedom

Accessible transportation is one of the clearest examples of why Title II matters.

People who can drive often have options when transportation problems arise. They can take another route, call a taxi, use a rideshare service, or ask someone for a ride.

Wheelchair users often do not have those choices.

Many rideshare vehicles cannot accommodate a power wheelchair. Regular taxis may not be accessible. Friends and relatives may not own vehicles with wheelchair lifts.

That means paratransit is often the only available option.

I have spent a great deal of my life waiting for paratransit vehicles. Sometimes the ride arrives late. Sometimes scheduling becomes a battle. Sometimes there are not enough accessible vehicles or trained drivers.

Disabled passengers are frequently told to be patient.

After decades of waiting, patience starts to feel less like a virtue and more like government policy.

Transportation is not simply about moving from one location to another. It provides access to health care, employment, education, relationships, recreation, and civic participation.

Accessible transportation is not charity. It is freedom.

The Right to Live in the Community

One of the most important principles connected to Title II is the right of disabled people to receive services in the most integrated setting appropriate to their needs.

In the 1999 Supreme Court case Olmstead v. L.C., the Court held that unjustified segregation of people with disabilities can violate Title II of the ADA.

The decision recognized that people with disabilities should not be unnecessarily confined to institutions when they can receive appropriate services in their communities.

This principle is deeply personal to me.

I have received services through Florida’s Agency for Persons with Disabilities for more than 20 years. Home health aides and personal-support workers help me get out of bed, prepare for the day, eat, use the bathroom, and remain in my own home.

Without those services, my choices would become dangerously limited.

Home and community-based services are not luxuries. They are often the difference between independence and institutionalization.

Disabled people should not be forced into nursing homes or other institutions simply because a state failed to provide enough support in the community.

We should have the right to live in our own homes, make choices about our daily routines, maintain relationships, and participate in the communities around us.

Independence does not always mean doing everything without assistance.

Sometimes independence means receiving the proper assistance so that we can make our own decisions and direct our own lives.

Access Must Include the Digital World

When the ADA became law in 1990, most people were not applying for public benefits online, downloading government documents, attending meetings through video platforms, or using mobile applications to schedule transportation.

Today, many government services are offered primarily through websites and apps.

That creates opportunities, but it also creates barriers.

An inaccessible website can exclude someone just as effectively as a flight of stairs.

A document that cannot be read by screen-reading software, a video without captions, a form that cannot be completed with assistive technology, or a poorly designed mobile application can prevent disabled people from accessing essential services.

The Department of Justice has established updated accessibility requirements for state and local government websites and mobile applications. These rules are an important step, but governments should not wait until the final compliance deadline to begin taking accessibility seriously.

Accessibility delayed is participation denied.

Government technology should be designed correctly from the beginning. Disabled citizens should not have to call an office, ask someone else to complete a form, or surrender their privacy because an online system was never tested for accessibility.

Communication Is Part of Equal Access

Not every disability is visible, and not every person communicates in the same way.

Some people need sign-language interpreters. Others need captions, Braille, large print, plain-language materials, accessible electronic documents, relay services, or communication devices.

I sometimes use text-to-speech technology and IP Relay to communicate. These tools help me participate more independently, but government employees must understand how to work respectfully with people who use them.

A person who communicates differently should not be treated as confused, incompetent, or incapable of making decisions.

Government workers must also speak directly to disabled people instead of automatically speaking to caregivers, relatives, or attendants.

Support workers may assist us, but they do not replace our voices.

Communication access is not an optional courtesy. It is part of equal participation.

Emergency Planning Must Include Disabled People

Title II also matters during emergencies.

Hurricanes, floods, fires, power outages, and other disasters can place disabled people in immediate danger when government plans fail to consider our needs.

An evacuation order is not enough if accessible transportation is unavailable.

A shelter is not truly accessible if it cannot accommodate power wheelchairs, service animals, medications, communication needs, or personal-care attendants.

Emergency alerts are not effective if they cannot be heard, seen, or understood by everyone.

People with disabilities must be included before an emergency occurs, not added to the plan afterward as an afterthought.

Government agencies should consult disabled residents directly when creating emergency plans. We understand our needs better than anyone else.

The ADA Did Not Fix Everything

Thirty-six years after the ADA became law, barriers remain.

A government building may have a ramp while its public meetings remain inaccessible.

A transportation system may advertise accessibility while wheelchair users spend hours waiting for rides.

A government website may look modern while being unusable with assistive technology.

An agency may claim to accept accommodation requests while making the process so complicated that people give up.

Public officials may celebrate Disability Pride Month while cutting the services that allow disabled people to remain in their homes.

That is not equality.

A government does not satisfy the ADA by placing a wheelchair symbol beside a door.

It satisfies the ADA by making sure disabled people can actually enter, communicate, participate, receive services, and be treated with dignity.

Equal Access Is Not Special Treatment

One of the most damaging attitudes faced by people with disabilities is the belief that accessibility gives us an unfair advantage.

It does not.

A ramp does not give a wheelchair user an advantage. It provides an entrance.

A sign-language interpreter does not provide special treatment. It provides communication.

Paratransit does not provide a luxury ride. It provides transportation to people who cannot use the regular system.

Home-care services do not make life easy. They make life possible.

Accessible websites do not offer disabled users extra benefits. They provide access to the same information and services available to everyone else.

Title II recognizes a simple principle: government belongs to all of us.

Disabled people pay taxes, vote, attend school, work, raise families, volunteer, advocate, and contribute to our communities.

We should not have to beg government agencies to include us in a society to which we already belong.

The Promise Must Be Defended

The ADA was never meant to be placed in a museum and admired as a historical achievement.

It was meant to be enforced.

Title II remains essential because decisions made by state and local governments can either support our independence or quietly take it away.

Every transportation policy, budget decision, website redesign, emergency plan, and home-care program can affect whether a disabled person participates in society or becomes isolated from it.

As we celebrate the 36th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, we should honor the activists who fought to make Title II possible.

But celebration alone is not enough.

Learn your rights under the ADA.

Share your experiences with inaccessible government services.

Attend public meetings and ask whether accommodations are available.

Report barriers when you encounter them.

Contact elected officials when transportation, home-care services, emergency planning, or digital accessibility are ignored.

Support disability-rights organizations that continue to hold governments accountable.

Most importantly, government leaders must include disabled people when making decisions that affect our lives.

“Nothing about us without us” cannot be merely a slogan repeated during an anniversary celebration. It must become standard government practice.

The ADA was not a gift handed to the disability community.

It was a promise secured through years of activism, sacrifice, protest, and persistence.

Promises do not protect themselves. They need people who are willing to defend them.

Equal access to government is not a favor.

It is not charity.

It is not special treatment.

It is a civil right.

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