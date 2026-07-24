Most people take something as simple as making a phone call for granted.

They pick up their phone, dial a number, and begin talking.

For millions of disabled Americans, it wasn’t that simple.

Before the Americans with Disabilities Act, many Deaf, hard of hearing, speech-disabled, and other disabled individuals had no reliable way to communicate over the telephone. Something that most Americans considered ordinary was another barrier to independence.

When Congress passed the ADA in 1990, they understood that communication is a civil right.

That is why Title IV was created.

Communication Is Freedom

Imagine needing to call your doctor.

Or your employer.

Or 911 during an emergency.

Now imagine not being able to communicate because the technology simply wasn’t designed for you.

For years, that was everyday reality for many Americans.

Title IV changed that by requiring nationwide telecommunications relay services, giving people with hearing and speech disabilities equal access to telephone communications.

It wasn’t just about phones.

It was about independence.

It was about dignity.

It was about finally having a voice.

My Own Experience

Although I do not have a hearing impairment, Title IV has still played an important role in my own life.

Because of my cerebral palsy, speaking over the telephone has never been easy.

Many people struggle to understand my speech, especially someone who has never spoken with me before.

For years, making phone calls could be frustrating.

Today, I use T-Mobile IP Relay to communicate with businesses, doctors, government agencies, and anyone else I need to contact.

Instead of struggling to make myself understood, an operator relays my conversation accurately, allowing me to communicate independently.

That technology has given me confidence.

It has also reminded me that accessibility isn’t only about ramps and elevators.

Sometimes accessibility is simply being able to have a conversation.

Technology Has Changed Everything

When the ADA became law in 1990, most people were still using landline telephones.

Today we have:

Video Relay Services (VRS)

Internet Relay Services (IP Relay)

Real-Time Text (RTT)

Captioned telephones

Smartphones with live captions

Video calls

AI-powered speech recognition

Technology has evolved dramatically.

The ADA helped make sure disabled Americans would not be left behind.

But Our Work Isn’t Finished

Communication barriers still exist.

Many automated phone systems are difficult to navigate.

Some businesses still do not understand relay calls.

Some people mistakenly believe a relay operator is a scam and hang up.

Websites, customer service systems, and emergency communications continue to improve, but they still aren’t accessible to everyone.

Accessibility must evolve alongside technology.

Why Title IV Still Matters

Communication connects us to the world.

It allows us to work.

To learn.

To advocate.

To love.

To vote.

To participate in our communities.

Without communication, independence becomes impossible.

Title IV recognizes something simple but powerful:

Every voice deserves to be heard.

Final Thoughts

The ADA isn’t only about removing physical barriers.

It’s also about removing communication barriers.

Whether someone uses sign language, captions, speech-generating technology, or relay services, every American deserves equal access to communication.

More than thirty-five years after the ADA became law, Title IV continues to remind us that civil rights include the right to connect with one another.

And that is a right worth protecting.

Editor’s Note

Communication is one of the greatest tools we have to build understanding, advocate for change, and connect with others. As technology continues to evolve, we must ensure accessibility evolves with it. The conversation about disability rights doesn’t end with the ADA. It continues every time we work to make communication available to everyone.

“Equal access doesn’t end at the doorway. It continues every time someone answers the phone.”

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment