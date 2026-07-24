📝 Editor’s Note:

On Sunday marks 36 years since President George H. W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) into law on July 26, 1990. It was a historic moment that affirmed a simple but powerful principle: people with disabilities deserve the same rights, opportunities, and dignity as every other American.

Over the past week, I have been honored to commemorate this anniversary through my ADA Anniversary Series, examining each of the five titles of the ADA and what they mean in the daily lives of millions of Americans with disabilities.

While we celebrate how far our nation has come, we must also recognize that the work is not finished. Barriers to employment, transportation, healthcare, housing, education, technology, and community inclusion still exist. The ADA opened the door, but it is up to all of us to ensure those doors remain open for future generations.

As we celebrate the ADA’s 36th anniversary, let us honor those who fought for this landmark legislation, those who continue to defend it, and those whose voices are still waiting to be heard.

Happy 36th Anniversary, ADA. Your promise is worth protecting.

Throughout this ADA Anniversary Series, we have examined the major areas of life covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Title I addresses employment.

Title II covers state and local governments.

Title III protects access to businesses and public accommodations.

Title IV requires accessible telecommunications.

Then we arrive at Title V, officially called “Miscellaneous Provisions.”

That name makes it sound like a collection of legal leftovers. It is anything but that.

Title V contains some of the protections that give the rest of the ADA its strength. Most importantly, it says that people must be able to exercise their rights, file complaints, assist others and challenge discrimination without being threatened or punished.

A right is not much of a right when exercising it puts a target on your back.

What Does Title V Cover?

Title V contains several provisions explaining how the ADA should be interpreted and enforced. It addresses matters such as:

Retaliation, intimidation and coercion

The relationship between the ADA and other disability-rights laws

Certain insurance and employee-benefit issues

Attorney’s fees in successful ADA cases

State immunity

Technical assistance and other enforcement provisions

It also makes clear that the ADA does not cancel stronger protections found in other federal, state or local laws. When another law provides equal or greater protection for people with disabilities, the ADA is not supposed to weaken it.

But for most disabled Americans, the most important part of Title V may be its protection against retaliation.

Retaliation Is Illegal

Under Title V, no person may discriminate against someone because that individual opposed an unlawful practice, filed a complaint, testified, assisted with an investigation or participated in an ADA proceeding.

In everyday language, this means you cannot legally be punished simply because you stood up for your disability rights.

Retaliation might include:

Firing or demoting an employee who requested an accommodation

Cutting someone’s hours after an ADA complaint

Threatening a person who reported an inaccessible business

Treating a student unfairly after the student requested equal access

Pressuring a disabled person to withdraw a complaint

Punishing someone for supporting another person’s ADA rights

The protection is not limited only to the disabled person directly affected. It can also protect family members, coworkers, advocates, witnesses and others who help someone exercise rights granted by the ADA.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission explains that retaliation protections can apply when a person reasonably opposes something believed to be discriminatory, even when that person does not use formal legal language. You do not need to walk into a supervisor’s office quoting section numbers like a courtroom drama. You need to communicate the problem honestly and reasonably.

Protection Against Threats and Interference

Title V goes beyond traditional retaliation.

It also prohibits coercion, intimidation, threats or interference involving the exercise of ADA rights. The EEOC has explained that this interference protection is broader than the retaliation provision itself.

Imagine that a person requests a reasonable accommodation and is told:

“You can continue with this request, but it may affect your future here.”

Imagine a business owner telling someone:

“If you report our inaccessible entrance, you will not be welcome back.”

Imagine a landlord, school administrator or public official trying to frighten someone into remaining silent.

Those statements are not harmless. They are designed to make people afraid to use the law.

Title V recognizes an important truth: discrimination survives when its victims are frightened into silence.

Why This Protection Matters to Me

I have spent much of my life advocating for myself.

I learned early that many people in positions of authority do not automatically understand disability rights. Sometimes they underestimate us. Sometimes they dismiss our concerns. Sometimes they would prefer that we accept an inaccessible situation quietly rather than make them correct it.

Speaking up is not always easy.

Disabled people often depend on employers, transportation providers, government agencies, schools, healthcare systems, caregivers and businesses for essential parts of daily life. Complaining may feel risky when the person or organization you are challenging also controls something you need.

That imbalance of power can silence people.

I understand that fear. When you require assistance or accommodations, you may worry that asking for your rights will make someone label you as difficult, demanding or ungrateful.

But requesting equal access does not make us difficult.

Reporting discrimination does not make us troublemakers.

Supporting another disabled person does not make us disloyal.

These are civil rights, not personal favors.

Advocacy Is Protected Participation

Title V also protects people who help others assert their ADA rights.

That matters because disability advocacy has never been a one-person effort. Progress has come from disabled individuals, families, attorneys, activists, coworkers and community organizations standing together.

When someone helps a disabled employee document discrimination, that support matters.

When an advocate assists a person with filing a complaint, that support matters.

When a witness tells the truth about an inaccessible facility, that testimony matters.

When a family member refuses to let an institution mistreat a disabled relative, that courage matters.

The law recognizes that people must be able to aid and encourage one another without being threatened for doing so.

Attorney’s Fees and Access to Justice

Title V also permits courts or agencies, in appropriate ADA cases, to award reasonable attorney’s fees, litigation expenses and costs to a prevailing party other than the United States.

This provision is important because civil-rights cases can be expensive.

Most disabled people do not have piles of money available to fight a large corporation, university or government agency. Without some possibility of recovering legal costs, many legitimate ADA cases would never reach a courtroom.

Attorney’s fees do not guarantee that every person will find legal representation. They do, however, help make enforcement more realistic.

Civil rights that cannot be enforced are little more than promises printed on paper.

The ADA Is a Floor, Not a Ceiling

Another important principle within Title V is that the ADA does not eliminate stronger legal protections.

A state or local law may provide broader disability rights than the federal ADA. In those situations, Title V says the ADA should not be interpreted to reduce those protections.

That is important because equality should continue moving forward.

The ADA established a national foundation, but it was never supposed to prevent communities from doing better. Accessibility standards can improve. Technology can become more inclusive. Governments can provide stronger protections. Employers can go beyond minimum compliance.

The law sets a minimum. Human decency should take us further.

The Problem of Retaliation Still Exists

A law can prohibit retaliation, but it cannot automatically prevent every act of retaliation.

People may still be excluded from meetings, treated differently, denied opportunities or quietly labeled as difficult after requesting accommodations. An organization may avoid making an obvious threat while finding subtler ways to discourage complaints.

That is why documentation matters.

People exercising ADA rights should keep copies of emails, letters, accommodation requests, complaint forms and responses. They should record important dates and identify possible witnesses. When possible, important conversations should be confirmed in writing.

Silence protects the institution. Documentation protects the individual.

This does not mean every disagreement is retaliation. But when negative treatment begins soon after a person requests an accommodation, reports discrimination or supports an ADA complaint, it deserves serious attention.

Knowing the Law Changes the Balance of Power

Many disabled people are never taught what the ADA actually says.

We may know there is a disability law, but not understand its individual titles or how they apply to real life. Some people believe the ADA only concerns ramps and parking spaces. Others assume they have no protection unless they hire an attorney.

Knowledge changes that.

When we understand Title V, we understand that exercising our rights is itself protected.

We are allowed to request accommodations.

We are allowed to challenge inaccessible services.

We are allowed to file complaints.

We are allowed to testify.

We are allowed to help one another.

Most importantly, we are allowed to do these things without being threatened into silence.

The Final Lesson of This Series

The five titles of the Americans with Disabilities Act work together.

Employment rights mean little if workers can be fired for asserting them.

Government accessibility means little if citizens can be intimidated for filing complaints.

Access to businesses means little if customers can be banned for reporting discrimination.

Accessible communication means little if people are punished for demanding it.

Title V protects the act of standing up.

As we commemorate another anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, we should celebrate what the law accomplished. But we should also recognize how much work remains.

Accessibility is still too often treated as optional.

Accommodations are still viewed as inconveniences.

Disabled people are still expected to remain grateful, quiet and patient while our civil rights are delayed.

I refuse to accept that.

The ADA gave us legal protection, but every generation must defend it. We must know our rights, document violations, support one another and speak out when those rights are ignored.

Title V reminds us that we do not have to ask for equality in a whisper.

We have the right to speak.

We have the right to challenge discrimination.

And we have the right to do so without fear.

This article is part of the Disability & Justice ADA Anniversary Series examining each title of the Americans with Disabilities Act and what it means in the everyday lives of disabled Americans.

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