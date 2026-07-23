Editor’s Note

When most people think about the Americans with Disabilities Act, they picture wheelchair ramps, accessible parking spaces, and automatic doors. Those improvements exist because of Title III of the ADA, the section of the law that requires businesses and places open to the public to provide equal access to people with disabilities.

But thirty-six years later, too many of those doors are still only partially open.

For millions of Americans with disabilities, going out to dinner, staying at a hotel, seeing a movie, shopping for groceries, or visiting a doctor’s office can still involve unnecessary obstacles. Accessibility is about far more than a ramp. It is about dignity, independence, and being treated like every other customer.

Today, I want to explore why Title III remains one of the ADA’s greatest achievements, and why its promise is still unfinished.

More Than a Ramp

Title III applies to businesses that serve the public, including:

Restaurants

Hotels

Retail stores

Shopping malls

Movie theaters

Museums

Banks

Medical offices

Sports arenas

Private schools

Many other places we all use every day

The law requires these businesses to remove barriers when it is readily achievable, provide reasonable modifications to policies, and communicate effectively with people with disabilities.

In simple terms:

You should be able to enter, use, and enjoy the same places as everyone else.

Unfortunately, that is not always reality.

Accessibility Is About Independence

For someone without a disability, going to a restaurant is routine.

For someone like me, every outing involves planning.

Will the entrance be accessible?

Will there be enough room between the tables?

Will the accessible restroom actually be usable?

Will employees know how to assist someone respectfully?

Will my power wheelchair fit comfortably?

These are questions most people never have to ask.

Every outing becomes a calculation instead of a spontaneous decision.

That is exactly what the ADA was designed to change.

Hotels That Say They’re Accessible

One of the biggest frustrations many wheelchair users face involves hotels.

A hotel may advertise an accessible room online.

You arrive after a long trip.

Then you discover:

The bathroom is too small.

The shower seat is poorly positioned.

Furniture blocks wheelchair movement.

The bed is too high.

Or, in my case, there isn’t enough clearance underneath the bed for my Hoyer lift.

To someone else, that may sound like a minor inconvenience.

For me, it can mean I cannot safely transfer into bed at all.

A vacation should never become a safety issue simply because accessibility wasn’t properly considered.

Equal Service Means Equal Respect

Title III is not just about physical access.

It is also about attitude.

Too often, disabled customers are ignored while employees speak to whoever is with us.

Others assume we cannot make our own decisions.

Some businesses see disability as a burden instead of simply another part of serving the public.

Accessibility without respect is incomplete.

The ADA protects our right to participate.

Respect protects our dignity.

We deserve both.

Progress Worth Celebrating

There is no question that Title III has transformed America.

Before the ADA, countless businesses simply had stairs and expected disabled people to stay home.

Today we see:

Automatic doors

Accessible parking

Ramps

Elevators

Captioning in many public settings

Better hotel standards

Improved customer awareness

That progress happened because people with disabilities refused to accept exclusion.

The Work Isn’t Finished

Even today, inaccessible websites prevent people from shopping online.

Medical offices sometimes have examination tables that wheelchair users cannot transfer onto.

Restaurants still block accessible routes with furniture.

Businesses sometimes view accessibility as an expense instead of an investment.

The ADA did not promise perfection.

It promised equal opportunity.

That promise still deserves our commitment.

My Final Thoughts

Title III is about something much bigger than buildings.

It is about belonging.

Every time a business removes a barrier, it tells a disabled customer:

“You belong here.”

Every time accessibility is ignored, the message becomes:

“We didn’t think about you.”

Thirty-six years after the ADA became law, I am grateful for the progress we’ve made.

But I also know our work is far from over.

Accessibility should never be considered a special feature.

It should simply be the way we welcome everyone.

Your ADA Story

Have you ever encountered an inaccessible business, restaurant, hotel, or store? Or have you experienced a business that went above and beyond to make you feel welcome?

I’d love to hear your story in the comments.

Together, we continue proving that accessibility isn’t just good design.

It’s a civil right.

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