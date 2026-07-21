Editor’s Note

This is the 2nd article in my special series commemorating the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Throughout the week, I will examine each major section of the ADA through history, real cases, and the lived experiences of disabled people.

Disability rights are civil rights. Employment is not charity. It is an opportunity to participate, contribute, and build a life.





On July 26, 1990, President George H. W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act into law.

It was a historic promise that people with disabilities would no longer be treated as second-class citizens. The ADA addressed employment, government services, transportation, public accommodations, telecommunications, and other essential parts of American life.

For the first article in this anniversary series, I want to focus on Title I: Employment.

Employment is about much more than receiving a paycheck. It provides independence, dignity, purpose, financial security, and the opportunity to contribute to society.

For too many disabled Americans, however, the greatest obstacle to employment is not their disability.

It is the assumptions made by employers.

What Does Title I Protect?

Title I of the ADA prohibits covered employers from discriminating against qualified individuals with disabilities.

It generally applies to private employers with 15 or more employees, as well as state and local governments, employment agencies, and labor unions. Its protections cover recruitment, applications, hiring, training, promotions, compensation, termination, and other conditions of employment.

A qualified person with a disability is someone who can perform the essential functions of a job, either with or without a reasonable accommodation.

That last part is important.

The law does not say disabled applicants must perform a job in precisely the same manner as everyone else. It says they must be able to perform the essential duties.

There is a major difference.

What Is a Reasonable Accommodation?

A reasonable accommodation is a change that allows a qualified person with a disability to apply for a job, perform the work, or receive the same workplace benefits available to other employees.

Accommodations may include:

Accessible entrances and workspaces

Modified schedules

Remote-work arrangements

Screen readers or magnification software

Speech-generating or voice-recognition technology

Alternative keyboards and computer equipment

Sign-language interpreters

Written instructions

Adjusted training materials

Reassignment to an available position

Medical leave when appropriate

Employers must provide reasonable accommodations unless they can demonstrate that doing so would create an undue hardship.

Reasonable accommodation is not special treatment.

It is equal access.

A ramp does not give a wheelchair user an unfair advantage. A screen reader does not give a blind employee an unfair advantage. A flexible schedule does not automatically make someone less committed to the job.

These tools simply allow people to work.

My Own ExperienceMy Own Experience

When I graduated from the University of Miami, I had high hopes of building a career in computers.

I had earned my degree, developed technical skills, and was determined to prove that I could succeed in the technology industry. I began applying for employment opportunities with computer companies across the country, including Microsoft, Adobe, AOL, IBM, Dell, Compaq, and many others.

I was so determined to find a job that, over the years, I attended more than 2,000 interviews.

Again and again, I noticed the same pattern.

My résumé was good enough to get me through the door. My education and qualifications were strong enough to earn an interview. But the moment the interviewer saw me arrive in a wheelchair, the atmosphere often changed.

Then I would hear the same familiar phrase:

“You are overqualified.”

Perhaps I was overqualified for a few positions. But after hearing that explanation repeatedly, interview after interview, it became difficult to believe that my qualifications were the real problem.

My wheelchair was visible before my abilities had a chance to be seen.

Employers rarely admit that they are rejecting someone because of a disability. They use safer language. They say the candidate is overqualified, not the right fit, or that another applicant was chosen.

The words may sound professional, but the result is the same. A qualified disabled applicant is denied an opportunity without ever being given a real chance.

I did everything society tells people to do. I studied. I earned a university degree. I learned computer technology. I prepared for interviews. I kept applying, even after rejection after rejection.

What I could not overcome was the prejudice that entered the room before I had the chance to explain what I could do.

Eventually, I created my own opportunities through web design, writing, and advocacy. My computer is adapted to the way I work, allowing me to design websites, communicate, publish my newsletter, and advocate for the disability community.

The technology does not do the work for me.

It gives me access to do the work myself.

That is the purpose of a reasonable accommodation. It is not charity or special treatment. It allows a qualified person to demonstrate their abilities without being blocked by inaccessible systems or outdated assumptions.

The Employment Gap Remains Enormous

Despite more than three decades of legal protection, employment inequality remains painfully obvious.

In June 2026, the labor-force participation rate was approximately 23.9 percent for people with disabilities, compared with 67.7 percent for people without disabilities.

The unemployment rate was also significantly higher, at 8.6 percent for disabled people, compared with 4.2 percent for nondisabled people.

Those numbers should disturb everyone.

Disabled Americans have talents, education, creativity, experience, and ambition. Yet many remain excluded before they ever receive an interview.

Some online application systems are inaccessible. Some interviews are held in inaccessible offices. Some employers see a wheelchair, communication disability, mental-health condition, blindness, deafness, or chronic illness and immediately begin thinking about limitations.

They ask themselves, “What problems will this person create?”

They should be asking, “What strengths will this person bring?”

Discrimination Did Not Disappear in 1990

The passage of the ADA did not magically eliminate workplace discrimination.

Since the ADA’s employment provisions took effect, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has received hundreds of thousands of disability-discrimination charges. The EEOC reported more than 33,000 such charges during fiscal year 2024, then an all-time high.

Recent cases show that the problem is far from ancient history.

In April 2026, the Carlstar Group agreed to pay $300,000 to resolve an EEOC lawsuit alleging that employees were fired because they used legally prescribed medications.

In February 2026, Geisinger health-care entities agreed to pay $450,000 to settle allegations involving the denial of reasonable accommodations and retaliation against workers with disabilities.

In June 2026, the EEOC sued Federal Express, alleging that the company failed to provide reasonable accommodations to blind employees at a North Carolina facility. These allegations had not been proven in court at the time the lawsuit was announced, but the case demonstrates that access to workplace technology and information remains a serious issue.

The names of the companies may change.

The excuses often remain the same.

Too difficult.

Too expensive.

Too inconvenient.

Too much paperwork.

Sometimes the accommodation being requested is remarkably simple. The bigger obstacle is an employer’s unwillingness to listen.

The Interview Often Becomes the First Barrier

Employment discrimination can begin before a disabled person is officially employed.

A qualified applicant may never be invited to an interview because there is a gap in their résumé caused by illness, inaccessible transportation, institutionalization, caregiving needs, or a lack of previous opportunities.

An applicant with a visible disability may notice the interviewer’s attention shift immediately from qualifications to medical assumptions.

A person who communicates differently may be treated as if they cannot understand.

A person who requests an accessible interview may be quietly removed from consideration.

Under the ADA, an employer cannot lawfully refuse to hire a qualified applicant simply because the person has a disability or needs a reasonable accommodation.

Still, proving discrimination can be extremely difficult.

An employer rarely writes, “We rejected you because you are disabled.”

Instead, the applicant receives a polite email stating that the company has decided to pursue other candidates.

The door closes, and the discrimination hides behind professional language.

Remote Work Changed the Conversation

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed something disabled workers had been saying for years.

Many jobs can be performed from home.

Before the pandemic, disabled workers were frequently told remote work was impossible. Then millions of nondisabled employees began working remotely almost overnight.

Computers were purchased. Meetings moved online. Policies were rewritten. Flexibility suddenly became possible because the majority needed it.

That lesson must not be forgotten.

Remote work is not appropriate for every position, but it can be a life-changing accommodation for workers who face inaccessible transportation, chronic fatigue, immune conditions, personal-care schedules, or other disability-related barriers.

Employers should evaluate these requests individually rather than automatically saying no.

We Must Move Beyond Minimum Compliance

The ADA provides a legal foundation.

It should not represent the maximum effort an employer is willing to make.

A company can technically comply with certain parts of the law and still maintain a workplace culture where disabled employees feel unwelcome, ignored, underestimated, or afraid to request help.

True inclusion requires employers to:

Make job application systems accessible

Describe actual essential job functions accurately

Train managers about reasonable accommodations

Include disabled people in leadership positions

Provide accessible technology from the beginning

Protect workers from retaliation

Listen directly to disabled employees

Judge performance by results rather than appearances

Accessibility should not begin after a complaint is filed.

It should be part of ordinary workplace planning.

The Right to Work Must Be Real

Title I gave disabled Americans an essential legal tool.

But a right written in federal law is not enough when people remain locked out of interviews, denied basic accommodations, pushed into poverty, or forced to fight employers simply for the chance to contribute.

Disabled people do not need pity from employers.

We need opportunity.

We do not need someone to decide what we are capable of before speaking with us.

We need the chance to demonstrate what we can do.

We do not need ceremonial statements about inclusion once a year.

We need accessible applications, fair interviews, reasonable accommodations, equal pay, advancement opportunities, and protection from retaliation every day.

Thirty-six years after the ADA was signed, Title I remains both a historic achievement and unfinished business.

The ADA opened the door.

Now employers must stop standing in the doorway.

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