As a person with a significant physical disability who relies on community-based services every day, I am deeply concerned by reports that your administration is arguing that people with disabilities do not have a right to receive services in their communities.

For many Americans, living at home, participating in the community, and maintaining independence are taken for granted. For millions of people with disabilities, these opportunities are only possible because of community-based supports such as personal care attendants, home health aides, transportation services, and other programs that allow us to live productive and meaningful lives.

Without these services, many individuals would face unnecessary isolation, institutionalization, or a loss of independence that most Americans would find unacceptable for themselves or their loved ones.

I have cerebral palsy and use a power wheelchair. I depend on caregivers to assist me with daily living activities. These services do not make me dependent. They make me independent. They allow me to work, write, advocate, participate in my community, and live in my own home.

The Americans with Disabilities Act was intended to open doors and create opportunities, not close them. The landmark Olmstead decision affirmed the principle that people with disabilities should have the opportunity to live in the most integrated setting appropriate to their needs.

Community-based services are not special privileges. They are the foundation that allows many of us to exercise the same freedoms that others enjoy every day.

I respectfully urge your administration to reconsider any position that could weaken access to these essential supports. Disability rights are civil rights. Independence matters. Inclusion matters. Community matters.

Let me be clear: people with disabilities have spent decades fighting for the right to live, work, learn, and participate in our communities. We will not quietly accept efforts that threaten those hard-won gains. We will fight to preserve our independence. We will fight to protect our rights. And we will fight to keep our dignity.

We are not asking for favors. We are demanding equal opportunity, equal treatment, and the right to live as full members of society.

Our voices will be heard.

Sincerely,

Daniel E. Carvajal

Publisher, Disability & Justice