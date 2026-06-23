Daniel Carvajal

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Cheryl B-C's avatar
Cheryl B-C
5d

I am so beyond sick and tired of people without limitations spouting off about what we do and do not need. Sadly, that's not all this disgusting administration is trying to take away. Voting rights, at least in Minnesota and seven other states.

Have you seen this :

https://www.npr.org/2026/06/22/nx-s1-5863532/supreme-court-voting-rights-act-private-right-arkansas

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Luna Basheve-Singer's avatar
Luna Basheve-Singer
2d

The memo only specifies people with mental disabilities. HOWEVER, it is a deadly slippery slope. Here is the memo: https://www.justice.gov/olc/media/1446701/dl

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