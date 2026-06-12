Editor’s Note

This article is based on my personal experiences as a power wheelchair user who depends on paratransit services for transportation. While many people can simply get in a car and go, those of us who rely on specialized transportation must often plan our lives days in advance. This is the reality many people with disabilities face every day.

Today reminded me of something that many non-disabled people never think about.

I depend on paratransit services to get around Miami-Dade County. That means every trip has to be planned ahead of time. Every appointment. Every meeting. Every errand. Every lunch with friends.

Nothing is spontaneous.

Recently, I had an issue with my SNAP benefits. Like anyone else, I wanted answers. I wanted to go from one office to another, ask questions, and get the problem resolved.

But life doesn’t work that way when you depend on paratransit.

I had already scheduled transportation. Then I learned I might need to go to a different office. Then I received a phone call telling me my benefits would likely be restored within 48 hours.

Suddenly, I had choices to make.

Do I keep the appointment?

Do I cancel it?

Can I fit another errand into the day?

Can transportation accommodate the changes?

Most people never have to ask those questions.

If someone needs to buy a phone, visit a government office, stop at a pharmacy, or meet a friend for coffee, they simply adjust their plans.

For those of us who rely on paratransit, changing plans can feel like trying to move a mountain.

Transportation has to be scheduled.

Pickup windows have to be considered.

Ride times can be lengthy.

Sometimes there are no vehicles available.

Sometimes adding another stop is impossible.

The result is that people with disabilities often have to organize their lives around transportation rather than transportation serving their lives.

I am grateful that paratransit exists. Without it, many of us would be isolated in our homes.

But gratitude and frustration can exist at the same time.

The public often talks about accessibility in terms of ramps, elevators, and accessible parking spaces. Those things are important.

What people rarely discuss is the loss of spontaneity.

The inability to wake up and decide to do something on a whim.

The need to schedule life days in advance.

The stress that comes when plans suddenly change.

The feeling that your calendar is controlled by transportation availability instead of your own choices.

This is one of the hidden realities of disability.

Accessibility is not just about getting through a door.

It’s about having the same freedom to live your life as everyone else.

And sometimes, that freedom begins with something as simple as being able to decide where you want to go today.

This article is free to read and share.

I want as many people as possible to understand what life is like for those of us who depend on paratransit. If you’ve ever wondered why a simple trip can require so much planning, I hope this article helps explain it.

Please share it with someone who may never have experienced these challenges firsthand.

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Do you rely on paratransit or accessible transportation? How far in advance do you have to plan your day? Share your experience in the comments.

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