Daniel Carvajal

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Eagle's avatar
Eagle
Jun 13

Daniel, thank you so much for sharing your thoughts and insights from your perspective.

I am a Paratransit Operator involved in the Transportation industry, and a daughter of a disabled veteran. I appreciate you, and often wonder how best to help my differently abled clients. I’m very proud of you, and proud of your courage and fortitude. My job is partially dependent upon people like you, who really need our services. You make me want to work even harder for folks like you. 💜

Thank you for your patience and understanding. I just try to treat my clients the same way that I would like to be treated.

Best wishes to you Daniel. 🤗

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Chronically Acute's avatar
Chronically Acute
Jun 13

I’m not yet reliant on paratransit, but there is coming a day very soon I will be. My town has an excellent paratransit program, but I’m overwhelmed just reviewing the requirements and schedules.

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