Daniel Carvajal

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Paul Dutcher
Jun 16

I honestly wish I agreed. But everyone has a different life and experiences. Most of my life I felt although I knew there were people that not only were unsupported people with disabilities but loathed us annd see us as the disease of humanity. Yes I've actually heard it. As someone who's disability is sometimes hidden or seen as not cognitively able to process whats being said I've actually been around conversations where it was said! Daniel theres a conversation we should do an article on.

I've seen both sides of the isle for and against. And as far as fighting for rights. Yeah the laws are there but why do we chear when theyre enforced? Couldn't possibly be because how seldom that happens.

I had a job at a cabinet shop. Half a dozzen times a guy walked in and asked me where the boss was then walked to the next guy and said " I didnt know they hired (R word) here." More to come.

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One Voice Brevard
Jun 15

Hi Daniel! Would you be okay with us sharing this post in our newsletter for the month of July?

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