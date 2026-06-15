Editor’s Note

At Disability & Justice, I often write about accessibility, independence, caregiving, transportation, and disability rights. What many people do not realize is that all of these issues are deeply connected to politics.

This article is not about supporting one political party over another. It is about understanding how political decisions directly affect the lives of millions of disabled Americans every day.

For years, I told myself that disability and politics were separate issues.

I was wrong.

The older I get, the more I realize that almost every challenge I face as an adult person with a disability is connected to a political decision made somewhere by someone I will probably never meet.

When people hear the word “politics,” they often think about elections, campaign ads, and arguments on social media.

I think about something very different.

I think about whether my caregiver services will continue.

I think about whether paratransit will have enough funding to operate.

I think about whether Medicaid will cover the equipment I need.

I think about whether people with disabilities will have access to affordable housing, employment opportunities, and healthcare.

Those are political issues.

As someone with Cerebral Palsy, I rely on supports that allow me to live independently in my community. I use a power wheelchair. I depend on caregivers. I use specialized transportation services. I receive benefits that help cover essential needs.

None of those programs appeared by accident.

They exist because people fought for them.

The disability rights movement gave us laws like the ADA. Advocates fought for accessible buses, curb cuts, wheelchair ramps, and equal access to public spaces. These changes happened because disabled people demanded to be heard.

Yet many of us still hesitate to become involved in political discussions.

Sometimes we are tired.

Sometimes we are overwhelmed.

Sometimes we feel our voices do not matter.

But history tells a different story.

Every major disability right that exists today came from people speaking up.

The right to enter a public building.

The right to attend school.

The right to work.

The right to live in the community instead of an institution.

None of these victories happened because politicians suddenly decided to do the right thing. They happened because disabled people and their allies demanded change.

That lesson is still important today.

When lawmakers discuss Medicaid funding, disability services, transportation budgets, or healthcare programs, they are not debating abstract numbers on a spreadsheet.

They are debating real lives.

They are debating whether someone can hire a caregiver.

They are debating whether someone can afford medication.

They are debating whether someone can travel to work or a doctor’s appointment.

For many disabled Americans, politics is not a hobby.

It is survival.

That does not mean every disabled person must belong to the same political party. We come from different backgrounds, cultures, religions, and beliefs.

But regardless of our political differences, we share one common reality.

The decisions made in government offices have consequences in our homes.

If we remain silent, others will make those decisions for us.

If we speak up, organize, vote, write, and advocate, we have a chance to shape the future.

The disability community has never gained rights by sitting quietly on the sidelines.

And we will not protect those rights by remaining silent today.

Disability is political, whether we like it or not.

The question is whether we are willing to be part of the conversation.

— Daniel E. Carvajal

Publisher, Disability & Justice

I want to hear from you, do you agree with this?

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