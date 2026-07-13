Daniel Carvajal

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Dave from California's avatar
Dave from California
1h

"For many Americans, these issues sound like political debates"

For many Americans, I agree with you.

To me and many other Americans, however, these issues don't sound like political debates.

This is clearly an effort by the current regime to deny you and other Americans with disabilities your rights; to turn back the clock. It's as plain as day to me. All one has to do is look at the ones who make up the regime, such as the likes of Stephen Miller and Russell Vought, and of course, Donald Trump.

It's almost second nature for many of us without disabilities to think that America would ever reverse course and revert back; clearly that perception is incorrect, like so many other givens that we took for granted (settled laws, precedents) that are now under attack.

Going forward, personally, I will pay more attention, speak out, and do better.

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