Editor’s Note

Opinion: The views expressed in this article are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of every member of the disability community. My goal is to encourage thoughtful discussion about the future of disability rights in America.

Every July, we celebrate Disability Pride Month. To some people, that phrase sounds strange.

“Why would anyone be proud to have a disability?”

The answer is simple.

We are not proud of the pain.

We are not proud of the surgeries, the hospital stays, the inaccessible buildings, or the countless obstacles we face every day.

We are proud that despite all of those challenges, we are still here.

As someone who has lived with cerebral palsy my entire life, I know what it feels like to have people underestimate you before you’ve even spoken a word. I know what it’s like to have strangers speak to the person pushing my wheelchair instead of speaking directly to me. I know what it means to fight for independence that many people take for granted.

That is why Disability Pride has always mattered.

Today, however, it feels even more important.

Across the country, many disabled Americans are watching federal policy with growing concern. Disability advocates have warned that recent changes involving Medicaid, home and community-based services, and the federal government’s interpretation of disability rights laws could make it harder for many people with disabilities to continue living independently in their own communities.

For many Americans, these issues sound like political debates.

For us, they are everyday life.

Medicaid is not simply another government program.

For millions of disabled Americans, it provides the personal care attendants who help people get out of bed, take a shower, get dressed, go to work, attend school, and participate in their communities.

Without those supports, independence quickly disappears.

When disability rights are weakened, disabled people do not lose abstract legal protections.

We lose opportunities.

We lose choices.

Sometimes we even lose the ability to remain in our own homes.

That is why Disability Pride is not just a celebration.

It is also a reminder.

A reminder that people with disabilities belong in every classroom, every workplace, every neighborhood, and every part of American life.

We do not belong hidden away.

We do not belong forgotten.

We certainly do not belong treated as if our lives are somehow worth less than anyone else’s.

The Americans with Disabilities Act transformed this country in 1990 because it recognized a simple truth: disability is a natural part of the human experience, and equal opportunity is a civil right.

Those protections cannot be taken for granted.

Every generation has had to defend civil rights.

The disability community is no different.

Disability Pride means refusing to apologize for existing.

It means rejecting shame.

It means believing that a wheelchair, a white cane, a hearing aid, a communication device, or any other accommodation is not a symbol of weakness.

It is a tool that allows people to live full lives.

As Americans, we may disagree about politics.

But we should all agree on one thing.

Every person deserves dignity.

Every person deserves respect.

Every person deserves the opportunity to live as independently as possible.

That is what Disability Pride means to me.

Not arrogance.

Not superiority.

Not pretending disability is easy.

It is the quiet confidence to say:

“I deserve to be here.”

And no administration, no political party, and no policy debate should ever make disabled Americans forget that.

What does Disability Pride mean to you? I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

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