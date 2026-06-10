When many people think about disability rights, they think about the Americans with Disabilities Act. They think about wheelchair ramps, accessible buses, and curb cuts. What many do not realize is that these changes did not happen because politicians suddenly decided they were a good idea.

They happened because disabled people fought for them.

One of the organizations at the center of that fight was ADAPT.

A Simple Demand: Let Us Ride

ADAPT was founded in Denver, Colorado, in 1983. At the time, wheelchair users faced a major obstacle that many Americans took for granted: public transportation.

Most city buses were completely inaccessible. If you used a wheelchair, you often could not board a bus at all. This meant being unable to get to work, school, medical appointments, restaurants, stores, or social events.

For many disabled Americans, transportation was a barrier to independence.

ADAPT’s message was simple:

“We want to ride.”

Taking the Fight to the Streets

Rather than quietly accepting discrimination, ADAPT members organized protests across the country.

Wheelchair users positioned themselves in front of buses, blocking traffic and drawing attention to the issue. Protesters chained themselves to buses and refused to move. Many were arrested.

The images were powerful. Disabled Americans were no longer willing to remain invisible.

They demanded the same freedom of movement that everyone else enjoyed.

The protests attracted national attention and forced transit authorities to confront a problem they had ignored for years.

Changing Public Transportation

ADAPT’s efforts helped push cities and transit systems to install wheelchair lifts and make buses accessible.

Today, millions of Americans board accessible buses without giving it a second thought.

Yet every accessible bus lift, every wheelchair securement area, and every transit accommodation exists because people fought for those rights.

The victories achieved by ADAPT helped build momentum for broader disability rights legislation, including the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

A New Mission

After achieving major transportation victories, ADAPT expanded its focus.

The organization began fighting for disabled people who were being forced into nursing homes and institutions because community-based services were unavailable.

Its members argued that people with disabilities should have the right to live in their own homes, participate in their communities, and make decisions about their own lives.

This fight continues today.

Many disabled Americans still rely on Medicaid-funded services that allow them to remain in their communities rather than being placed in institutions.

In 1994, while attending the University of Miami, I attempted to start an ADAPT chapter on campus. What happened next led me to contact one of ADAPT’s national leaders and shaped my understanding of disability advocacy for decades to come. The rest of this article is available to paid subscribers.