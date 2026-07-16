Editor’s Note: Every Wednesday, Disability & Justice looks back at the people, moments, and milestones that have shaped the disability rights movement. History is not just about remembering the past. It’s about understanding how it continues to shape our future.

More Than 36 Years Later

When most Americans hear the words Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), they think of wheelchair ramps, accessible parking spaces, and automatic doors. Those are certainly visible signs of progress, but the ADA was always meant to accomplish something much bigger.

It was designed to guarantee equal opportunity, independent living, and full participation in American society for people with disabilities.

More than three decades after the ADA became law, disability rights pioneer Stephanie Thomas believes our community has reached an important crossroads. In a recent interview with New Mobility, she reflected on the victories we’ve achieved, but also warned that many of those gains can disappear if we become complacent.

Her message struck a chord with me.

A Lifetime of Fighting for Independence

Stephanie Thomas has spent decades advocating for people with disabilities. She became involved with the disability rights movement through ADAPT, an organization known for using direct action and civil disobedience to demand equal rights and community living instead of institutionalization.

Her work helped shape the national conversation around long-term care, personal assistance services, and the right for disabled Americans to live in their own homes rather than nursing facilities. Earlier in her career, she helped champion the “Money Follows the Person” initiative, which enabled thousands of disabled individuals to transition from institutions back into their communities.

That isn’t simply policy.

That’s freedom.

The ADA Was Never the Finish Line

One of the most powerful points Thomas makes is that many people assume the disability rights movement has already won.

It hasn’t.

Yes, we’ve made enormous progress.

Children with disabilities have greater educational opportunities.

Buildings are more accessible than they once were.

Employment protections exist that previous generations could only dream about.

But barriers remain everywhere.

Transportation is still inconsistent.

Affordable housing remains difficult to find.

Health care and personal attendant services continue to face funding challenges.

Far too many disabled Americans still struggle to find meaningful employment.

Rights that took decades to win can disappear much faster than they were earned if we stop paying attention.

Why This Matters Right Now

Reading Stephanie Thomas’ interview couldn’t have come at a more important time.

Here at Disability & Justice, we’ve spent months discussing proposed Medicaid changes, threats to disability services, accessible transportation, and the daily challenges our community continues to face.

Those aren’t isolated issues.

They’re all connected.

Every generation of disability advocates inherits the responsibility to protect what previous generations fought so hard to achieve.

History teaches us that progress is never permanent.

Every civil rights movement has learned that lesson.

The disability community is no exception.

My Thoughts

As someone who has lived with cerebral palsy my entire life, I sometimes worry that younger generations may not fully appreciate how difficult life once was for disabled Americans.

Many of the freedoms I enjoy today didn’t simply happen.

Someone marched.

Someone protested.

Someone refused to accept “no.”

Someone was arrested.

Someone challenged the system.

People like Stephanie Thomas remind us that disability rights were earned through determination, courage, and persistence.

Those victories deserve to be protected.

For me, Disability & Justice has never been about complaining.

It’s about continuing that conversation.

It’s about making sure our stories are heard.

It’s about educating people who may never have considered what accessibility truly means.

Most importantly, it’s about ensuring that the next generation inherits a country that is more inclusive than the one we inherited.

Looking Ahead

The ADA changed America.

But changing laws is only the beginning.

Changing attitudes takes much longer.

Stephanie Thomas’ message serves as a reminder that disability rights require constant attention, continued advocacy, and new leaders willing to carry the movement forward.

History isn’t something we simply celebrate once a year.

It’s something we build every single day.

Question for our readers

What do you believe is the biggest disability rights challenge facing America today?

I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments. The best conversations often begin by listening to one another.

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