Daniel Carvajal

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Kamala's Disability Talks.'s avatar
Kamala's Disability Talks.
Jun 17

Thank you so much, Daniel, for sharing this important perspective about home health aides and the incredible work they do every day for people who are elderly, chronically ill, and living with disabilities.

Your post really resonates with me because when I lived in New Jersey, I had a home health aide named Beverly Harbour. She was a young mother with a two-year-old daughter named Gina. Beverly worked for a company called Inservice Healthcare. She worked hard and cared deeply, but she often talked about how difficult it was to make ends meet because she wasn’t being paid fairly for the work she was doing.

Beverly had responsibilities not only to her clients but also to her own family. She was trying to support herself and care for her young daughter at the same time. I remember how stressful that was for her.

For me, her duties were not as physically demanding as some of the other clients she cared for. She helped with things such as ironing my clothes, preparing meals, helping around the house, and occasionally assisting with laundry. My mother and I handled much of my laundry ourselves, so she did not have many heavy lifting or intensive caregiving tasks when she worked with me.

However, even though my needs were relatively modest, I could still see how hard she worked and how much responsibility she carried. She was providing an essential service that allowed people like me to live more independently, yet she often felt that the compensation did not reflect the value of the work she was doing.

Home health aides play such an important role in the lives of so many people. They provide assistance, companionship, support, and peace of mind not only to those receiving care but also to their families. They deserve fair wages, respect, and recognition for the work they do.

Thank you again for bringing attention to an issue that affects so many workers and families.

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