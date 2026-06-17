Editor’s Note

This week’s History Wednesday article is more than a look back at the origins of home health aides. It is also a personal reflection on a profession that has made it possible for me to live, work, advocate, and remain active in my community despite having significant physical disabilities.

As someone who has depended on caregivers for most of my life, I can say without hesitation that home health aides are among the most important, yet often overlooked, underpaid members of our society. While this article explores the historical development of home-based care in the United States, it is also a true testimony, and an honest view of the critical role caregivers play in the lives of people like me.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to two individuals who have been part of my journey for many years.

To Oneyda Lorenzo, who has been assisting me for more than 20 years, thank you for your dedication, patience, and commitment through both the ordinary and challenging moments of daily life.

To Alexis Perez, who has cared for me for 28 years, thank you for your loyalty, professionalism, friendship, and unwavering support. Few people remain part of someone’s life for nearly three decades, and your service has helped make my independence possible.

Too often, discussions about healthcare focus on doctors, hospitals, insurance companies, and government programs. Yet every morning, across America, home health aides quietly help millions of people get out of bed, get dressed, prepare for the day, and live with dignity in their own homes.

This article is dedicated to them.

— Daniel E. Carvajal

Publisher, Disability & Justice

When we talk about the history of healthcare in America, we often hear about famous doctors, groundbreaking medical discoveries, and advances in hospitals and technology. Rarely do we hear about the people who quietly enter homes every day and make it possible for millions of Americans to live with dignity.

Home health aides are among the most important workers in our society, yet their history is often overlooked.

For people with disabilities, seniors, and those living with chronic illnesses, home health aides are much more than employees. They are the individuals who help transform independence from an idea into a reality.

As someone who has lived with Cerebral Palsy my entire life and relied on caregivers for most of it, I know firsthand that without home health aides, my life would look very different.

Today, on History Wednesday, I want to explore the remarkable history of these workers and explain why their contribution deserves far more recognition than it receives.

Before There Were Home Health Aides

For most of human history, care happened at home.

Families cared for aging parents. Neighbors helped those who were sick. Religious organizations often stepped in to assist people who had no one else.

Hospitals existed, but they were not the primary place where people received long-term care. In fact, many people preferred to remain at home whenever possible.

The responsibility of caregiving usually fell upon women within the family. Mothers, daughters, sisters, and wives were expected to provide assistance without pay and often without recognition.

For centuries, caregiving was viewed not as a profession, but as a duty.

The Birth of Home Care

During the late 1800s, America began experiencing rapid urban growth. Cities became crowded, diseases spread quickly, and many families lacked access to healthcare.

This led to the rise of the Visiting Nurse Movement.

Specially trained nurses began traveling into neighborhoods to care for people who could not afford hospital treatment.

One of the most influential figures in this movement was Lillian Wald, who founded the Henry Street Settlement in New York City in 1893.

Wald believed healthcare should reach people where they lived.

Her nurses visited immigrant families, cared for children, treated illnesses, and helped educate communities about sanitation and public health.

In many ways, these visiting nurses laid the foundation for modern home healthcare.

They recognized something that remains true today:

Healthcare does not begin and end inside a hospital.

It happens wherever people live.

The Missing Piece

As medicine advanced throughout the twentieth century, healthcare professionals realized something important.

Many people did not require constant medical treatment.

What they needed was assistance with everyday living.

Someone to help them bathe.

Someone to help them dress.

Someone to prepare meals.

Someone to assist with transfers.

Someone to help them remain safe in their own homes.

Nurses could not do all of this alone.

Families often struggled to meet these demands.

A new profession was beginning to emerge.

The Rise of the Home Health Aide

The modern home health aide profession began taking shape during the 1960s.

Healthcare organizations recognized the need for trained workers who could provide personal assistance while working alongside nurses, therapists, and physicians.

Then came a major turning point.

In 1965, Medicare and Medicaid became law.

These programs transformed healthcare access across America and helped create pathways for home-based services.

For the first time, home care became more integrated into the broader healthcare system.

The role of the home health aide expanded rapidly.

These workers became the bridge between healthcare and daily living.

The Disability Rights Connection

For many disabled Americans, the history of home health aides is also the history of freedom.

Prior to the disability rights movement, many individuals with significant disabilities were placed in institutions.

Society often assumed that disabled people could not live independently.

The solution was usually segregation.

The disability community challenged that belief.

Advocates fought for the right to live in their communities rather than being forced into nursing homes or institutions.

Over time, programs supporting home and community-based services began expanding.

These programs recognized a simple truth:

People should be able to receive support without losing their homes, their neighborhoods, or their independence.

Home health aides became a critical part of making that vision possible.

The right to live in the community means very little if there is no one available to provide the support necessary to make community living possible.

The Reality Behind Independence

Many people see me writing articles, conducting interviews, participating in advocacy efforts, and publishing Disability & Justice.

What they do not always see is everything that happens before my day begins.

They do not see the assistance required to get out of bed.

They do not see the help needed with dressing.

They do not see the support involved in personal care, transfers, meals, and preparing for the day ahead.

Independence is often misunderstood.

People imagine independence means doing everything yourself.

For many disabled people, independence means having the support necessary to make our own choices and direct our own lives.

Home health aides help make that possible.

Without them, many of us would face isolation, institutionalization, or dependence on family members who may not be able to provide the level of care required.

An Often Invisible Workforce

Despite their importance, home health aides frequently remain underappreciated.

They work long hours.

They perform physically demanding tasks.

They provide emotional support during difficult moments.

They care for people during illness, recovery, aging, and disability.

Yet many struggle with low wages and staffing shortages.

The demand for home health aides continues to grow as America’s population ages and more people seek alternatives to institutional care.

At the same time, agencies across the country report difficulty finding and retaining qualified workers.

The challenge facing our nation is clear.

If we truly believe people should have the opportunity to live at home, then we must value the workers who make that possible.

A Personal Thank You

This article would not be complete without acknowledging two individuals who have had a profound impact on my life.

For more than twenty years, Oneyda Lorenzo has helped me navigate the challenges of daily living with dedication, patience, and professionalism.

For twenty-eight years, Mr. Alexis Perez has been a steady presence in my life, providing support, reliability, and friendship that extends far beyond a job description.

Their commitment has allowed me to pursue my education, build a business, write books, advocate for disability rights, and publish this newsletter.

Like countless home health aides across America, they rarely receive public recognition.

Yet their contribution has been invaluable.

Why This History Matters

History often remembers presidents, inventors, and military leaders.

But history is also shaped by ordinary people who improve the lives of others every day.

Home health aides have helped millions of Americans remain in their homes, maintain their dignity, and continue participating in their communities.

Their work has quietly supported generations of disabled individuals, seniors, and families.

As our nation debates healthcare, long-term services, and disability policy, we should remember a simple truth:

Independent living does not happen by accident.

For many of us, it begins each morning when a caregiver walks through the front door.

The history of home health aides is not simply a healthcare story.

It is a story about dignity.

It is a story about community.

It is a story about disability rights.

And it is a story that deserves to be remembered.

Daniel E. Carvajal is the publisher of Disability & Justice and a lifelong disability rights advocate living with Cerebral Palsy.