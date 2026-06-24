When people think about disability rights in America, they often think about the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The ADA is certainly one of the most important civil rights laws ever passed.

But there is another landmark victory that many Americans have never heard of, despite the fact that it affects millions of lives every day.

That case is Olmstead v. L.C.

For people with disabilities, it was more than a court case.

It was a declaration that disability is not a reason to be separated from society.

It was a recognition that people with disabilities have the right to live, work, and participate in their communities.

And more than twenty-five years later, it remains one of the most important disability rights decisions in American history.

Life Before Olmstead

For decades, thousands of Americans with disabilities were routinely placed in institutions, nursing homes, and state-operated facilities.

Many of these individuals were capable of living in the community with the proper supports and services.

Yet government systems often treated institutionalization as the default option.

People were separated from their families.

They lost opportunities to work, attend school, and participate in everyday life.

In many cases, they spent years or even decades living in facilities simply because community-based services were unavailable.

The message was clear:

Society believed that people with disabilities belonged somewhere else.

Two Women Who Refused to Accept the Status Quo

The Olmstead case began in Georgia with two women known in court documents as L.C. and E.W.

Both women had disabilities and were living in a state psychiatric institution.

Medical professionals determined that they could receive appropriate care in community-based settings instead of remaining institutionalized.

Despite those recommendations, they continued to be confined in the institution.

They believed their rights were being violated.

With legal assistance, they filed a lawsuit against the State of Georgia.

Their argument was simple.

If qualified professionals agreed that they could live in the community, why were they still being forced to remain in an institution?

The case eventually made its way to the United States Supreme Court.

A Historic Decision

On June 22, 1999, the Supreme Court issued its decision.

The Court ruled that the unnecessary segregation of people with disabilities constitutes discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In other words, when individuals with disabilities can be appropriately served in community settings, states should provide services in the community rather than forcing people into institutions.

The ruling recognized something disability advocates had been saying for years.

Isolation is not care.

Segregation is not equality.

People with disabilities have the right to live among their families, friends, neighbors, and communities.

The decision became known simply as “Olmstead.”

Today, it is often called the Brown v. Board of Education of the disability rights movement because of its impact on ending segregation.

What Olmstead Means Today

The effects of Olmstead can be seen across the country.

The decision helped expand Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS).

It encouraged states to develop alternatives to institutional care.

It gave advocates a powerful legal tool to challenge unnecessary institutionalization.

Most importantly, it helped shift the conversation from where people with disabilities should live to where they want to live.

For many individuals, that difference changed everything.

Instead of spending their lives in institutions, they gained opportunities to live in apartments, homes, and neighborhoods.

They gained greater control over their daily lives.

They gained independence.

They gained dignity.

Why This Matters to Me

As someone living with cerebral palsy, the Olmstead decision is not simply a chapter in a history book.

It is deeply personal.

Like many people with significant disabilities, I rely on support services that allow me to remain in my home and participate in my community.

Without those services, my choices would be dramatically limited.

The ability to live in the community should not be considered a privilege.

It should be considered a right.

That is why current discussions surrounding Medicaid and Home and Community-Based Services are so important.

When policymakers debate funding and eligibility, they are not merely discussing government programs.

They are discussing whether people with disabilities will have the opportunity to remain in their communities.

They are discussing freedom.

The Fight Continues

Although Olmstead was a historic victory, the work is far from complete.

Waiting lists for services remain a reality in many states.

Direct support professionals are often underpaid and in short supply.

Families continue to struggle to obtain the services their loved ones need.

And every few years, proposals emerge that could weaken the very programs that help make community living possible.

History reminds us that rights are rarely handed to us permanently.

They must be protected.

They must be defended.

And they must be strengthened for future generations.

A Legacy Worth Remembering

The names L.C. and E.W. may not be familiar to most Americans.

Yet their courage helped transform disability rights in the United States.

Because they challenged an unfair system, millions of people with disabilities gained a stronger legal foundation for living in their communities.

Their victory reminds us that meaningful change often begins with ordinary people who refuse to accept injustice.

This History Wednesday, let us remember not only the Supreme Court decision that bears the name Olmstead, but also the principle behind it.

People with disabilities belong in their communities.

Not because a court said so.

But because that is where they have always belonged.

What are your thoughts on the Olmstead decision? Has community-based support made a difference in your life or the life of someone you know? Share your experiences in the comments below.

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