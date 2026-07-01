Editor’s Note

Welcome to another edition of History Wednesday, where we look back at moments in history that continue to shape our lives today.

As someone living with Cerebral Palsy, I often wonder what my own life would have looked like had I been born two hundred years ago. Would I have gone to school? Had friends? Worked? Fallen in love? Or would society have hidden me away because of my disability?

This week’s History Wednesday explores the difficult reality faced by millions of disabled people during the 1800s. While the story is often heartbreaking, it also reminds us why today’s fight for inclusion, accessibility, and independence is so important.

History isn’t just about the past. It explains why disability rights matter today.

Imagine waking up one morning in the year 1825.

You have Cerebral Palsy.

You use a wheelchair. You cannot speak clearly. You need assistance getting dressed and eating.

Now imagine that wheelchairs barely exist. There are no speech-generating devices. No physical therapy. No disability rights laws. No accessible transportation. No public schools willing to educate you.

For many disabled people in the 1800s, this wasn’t imagination. It was everyday life.

Most disabilities were poorly understood. Doctors knew little about conditions like Cerebral Palsy, muscular dystrophy, autism, or spinal cord injuries. Many believed disabilities were caused by curses, punishment from God, or family shame. Scientific knowledge was limited, and effective treatments were rare.

Families often kept disabled relatives hidden inside their homes. Some did this out of love and a desire to protect them from cruel treatment. Others were pressured by society, which viewed disability as something embarrassing or frightening.

Education was almost nonexistent. While schools for blind and deaf students slowly began to appear during the 1800s, children with physical or intellectual disabilities were frequently denied any formal education. Society assumed they were incapable of learning, despite having little evidence to support that belief.

Employment opportunities were equally limited. Most jobs involved physically demanding labor on farms, in factories, or in workshops. If a person could not perform those tasks, they were often considered unable to contribute to society. Many depended entirely on their families or on charitable organizations for survival.

Perhaps the most heartbreaking reality was institutionalization.

Beginning in the mid-1800s, governments and charitable organizations established large institutions and asylums for disabled people. Although some were founded with good intentions, many became overcrowded and isolated from the rest of society. Residents often lost their independence, had little contact with family, and spent years or even entire lifetimes separated from their communities.

Public attitudes made life even harder. Disabled people were often treated as objects of pity rather than as individuals with talents, dreams, and ambitions. Some were displayed in traveling exhibitions or “freak shows,” where their disabilities were turned into entertainment for paying audiences.

Yet even during those difficult times, there were people who challenged society’s assumptions.

Educators began proving that blind and deaf students could learn and thrive. Inventors developed improved wheelchairs, crutches, and prosthetic limbs. Families advocated for better care and opportunities. These early efforts planted the seeds for the disability rights movement that would emerge many decades later.

Today, many disabled people attend college, build careers, raise families, travel independently, compete in sports, and advocate for equal rights. Laws such as the Americans with Disabilities Act have transformed public spaces and expanded opportunities that were unimaginable in the 1800s.

Still, history reminds us that progress should never be taken for granted. Accessibility, community-based services, inclusive education, and equal opportunity exist because generations of disabled people and their allies refused to accept exclusion as inevitable.

As I reflect on my own life with Cerebral Palsy, I know I have challenges. But I also know that I have opportunities that someone born with my disability in the 1800s could scarcely have imagined. I have an education. A voice. A power wheelchair. The ability to write articles that reach readers around the world. Most importantly, I have the freedom to live as part of my community instead of being hidden away from it.

History teaches us how far we’ve come.

It also reminds us how important it is to protect the progress we’ve made.

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