Editor’s Note

Normally, many of our in-depth articles at Disability & Justice are reserved for paid subscribers.

However, I am making this article available to everyone free of charge because the issues discussed here affect millions of Americans with disabilities, their families, caregivers, and advocates.

My only request is simple:

Please share this article.

Share it with your family.

Share it with your friends.

Share it on Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky, Reddit, and anywhere else people are discussing Medicaid and disability rights.

Share it with disability organizations, caregivers, elected officials, and anyone who needs to understand what is at stake.

The more people who understand how these proposed changes could affect the disability community, the stronger our collective voice becomes.

Knowledge is power.

Awareness leads to action.

And action can create change.

Please help us spread the word. The disability community is counting on it.

— Daniel E. Carvajal

Publisher, Disability & Justice

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

When politicians talk about Medicaid cuts, they often frame the conversation around work requirements.

The message sounds simple enough: if you’re able to work, you should work.

But for millions of Americans with disabilities, that is not the real fear.

The real fear is paperwork.

The disability community has seen this story before. A person can be fully eligible for Medicaid, follow the rules, and still lose coverage because a form was never received, a deadline was missed, a letter was mailed to the wrong address, or a government computer system made a mistake.

That is why disability advocates are sounding the alarm about proposed Medicaid changes that could increase reporting requirements and eligibility reviews.

For people with disabilities, losing Medicaid is not just about losing health insurance.

It can mean losing the very supports that make independent living possible.

Medicaid Is More Than a Doctor’s Visit

Many Americans think of Medicaid as a way to pay for doctor appointments or hospital visits.

For people with disabilities, Medicaid often pays for much more.

It can cover:

Personal care attendants

Home health aides

Medical equipment

Wheelchairs

Oxygen supplies

Therapies

Transportation services

Community-based support programs

Without Medicaid, many disabled Americans could lose the services that allow them to live at home and remain active members of their communities.

For some, the alternative is institutionalization.

The Disability Community Knows How Easy It Is to Get Lost in the System

I know firsthand how complicated government systems can be.

Every year there are forms to complete.

Renewals to submit.

Documentation requests.

Phone calls.

Appeals.

Waiting periods.

Letters that arrive weeks after they were mailed.

Sometimes the information requested is confusing.

Sometimes instructions are incomplete.

Sometimes a website doesn’t work.

And sometimes people simply don’t understand what is being asked of them.

If you’ve ever spent hours trying to resolve an issue with Medicaid, SNAP, Social Security, or another government program, you already know how frustrating the process can be.

Now imagine trying to navigate those systems while living with a significant disability.

Being Exempt Doesn’t Always Protect You

Supporters of new Medicaid requirements often point out that many people with disabilities would be exempt.

On paper, that sounds reassuring.

In reality, exemptions are only useful if the system correctly recognizes them.

History shows that many eligible people lose benefits not because they failed to qualify, but because they became trapped in administrative red tape.

A missed notice.

A processing delay.

A documentation problem.

A misunderstanding.

Those small bureaucratic errors can have enormous consequences.

The Disability Catch-22

There is another part of this conversation that lawmakers rarely discuss.

Many people with disabilities want to work.

Many of us already do.

The problem is that disability benefit programs often punish people for trying to improve their financial situation.

For decades, disabled Americans have been forced to navigate a system that limits how much they can earn, how much they can save, and how much financial independence they can achieve without risking the benefits they depend on to survive.

The result is a cruel Catch-22.

We are often criticized for relying on government programs, yet the same system makes it difficult to build financial security through work.

Imagine being told that earning too much money could jeopardize your health care, personal care services, medical equipment, or other essential supports.

That fear keeps many people trapped in poverty.

Some people with disabilities find themselves facing impossible choices. They want to work. They want to earn extra income. They want to build savings for emergencies, a wheelchair repair, a vehicle, or their future. Yet many fear that being completely transparent about every dollar they earn could put their benefits at risk. As a result, some individuals feel pressured to hide income, turn down opportunities, or avoid pursuing better-paying work altogether.

That is not because they are dishonest.

It is because the system often forces people to choose between economic independence and basic survival.

A system that punishes success creates incentives for people to stay poor rather than encouraging them to become self-sufficient.

If policymakers truly want fewer people relying on government assistance, they should stop penalizing disabled Americans for working, saving, and planning for the future.

Give us the same opportunity to build financial security that everyone else enjoys, and many more people will be able to contribute to the workforce without fear of losing the services they need to live independently.

Acknowledging Progress: The ABLE Account

To be fair, the government has recognized that people with disabilities need a way to save money without losing benefits.

One of the most important steps in that direction was the creation of ABLE accounts.

ABLE accounts allow eligible individuals with disabilities to save money for disability-related expenses without many of the restrictions that traditionally existed in public benefit programs.

Funds can be used for housing, transportation, education, assistive technology, health care, and other qualified expenses.

The creation of ABLE accounts was an acknowledgment that people with disabilities should not be forced to live with virtually no savings.

That was a positive step.

But for many disabled Americans, it does not fully solve the larger problem.

Many people still worry that earning additional income, accepting promotions, increasing work hours, or building financial independence could eventually affect the benefits and services they rely on.

The fear of losing Medicaid, personal care attendants, home-based services, or other essential supports remains very real.

The goal should not be simply allowing disabled people to save money in a special account.

The goal should be creating a system where people with disabilities can work, earn, save, invest, and plan for the future without constantly worrying that success itself will be treated as a problem.

The Cost of Losing Coverage

When Medicaid coverage disappears, the impact can be immediate.

Medications may become unaffordable.

Medical appointments may be delayed.

Home care services may stop.

Equipment repairs may be postponed.

For someone who relies on a caregiver to get out of bed, use the bathroom, prepare meals, or get dressed, even a temporary interruption can create a crisis.

These are not luxuries.

They are necessities.

A Question for Our Elected Officials

Sometimes I wonder how many politicians truly understand what life is like for a person with a disability.

How many have had to worry about losing a caregiver because of a paperwork error?

How many have had to choose between earning extra income and protecting the benefits that allow them to live independently?

How many have spent months fighting for a wheelchair repair, medical equipment, therapy, transportation, or home-based services?

How many have had to calculate every financial decision around the fear of losing Medicaid?

These debates often take place in hearing rooms, committee meetings, and political speeches.

For people with disabilities, however, the consequences are deeply personal.

They affect where we live, how we travel, whether we can work, and whether we can remain part of our communities.

Before making decisions that affect millions of Americans with disabilities, I would like to see more politicians spend time listening to the people whose lives will be impacted.

Not for a photo opportunity.

Not for a campaign event.

Just to understand what our daily reality looks like.

Because policies look very different when you are living them instead of debating them.

Call to Action: Make Your Voice Heard

If you are concerned about the future of Medicaid, disability services, and the programs that help millions of Americans live independently, now is the time to speak up.

Members of Congress need to hear directly from the people who will be affected by these decisions, not just lobbyists, consultants, and political strategists.

Call the Congressional Switchboard at (202) 224-3121 and ask to be connected to your U.S. Senator or Representative.

When you call, tell them:

Why Medicaid matters to you or your family.

How disability services help you remain independent.

What could happen if access to Medicaid becomes more difficult.

Why people with disabilities deserve the opportunity to work, save, and build a future without fear of losing essential supports.

You do not need to be a policy expert.

You do not need to have all the answers.

You only need to tell your story.

Politicians may ignore statistics.

They may dismiss reports.

But it is much harder to ignore the voice of a constituent explaining how a policy will affect their daily life.

For too long, decisions about people with disabilities have been made without enough input from the disability community itself.

Let’s change that.

Pick up the phone.

Call (202) 224-3121.

Tell your story.

Because if we don’t speak for ourselves, someone else will speak for us.

And history has shown that rarely ends well for the disability community.

Please make that call today.

Do it not only for yourself, but for the millions of children, adults, and seniors with disabilities who depend on Medicaid and disability services every day.

Do it for the families struggling to keep their loved ones at home instead of in institutions.

Do it for the caregivers who provide essential support.

Do it for those who cannot easily advocate for themselves.

Please do this to help the disability community.

Every phone call matters.

Every story matters.

Every voice matters.

The disability community has spent decades fighting for the right to live independently, participate in society, and be treated with dignity and respect.

Those rights should never be taken for granted.

Speak up.

Get involved.

Make your voice heard.

The future of disability rights may depend on it.

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