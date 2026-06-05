Daniel Carvajal

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Cynthia Chamberland's avatar
Cynthia Chamberland
Jun 6

These aren't fear tactics

It's real. I was late sending my annual eligibility application to. Medicaid due to our taxes were filed late. Even though I called ahead of time . and was informed there was a 30 day grace period .Nope. I received a letter and informed my medicaidwould terminate on June 2nd. the day after my surgery.

Hoping. hoping.hoping.I will be reinstated soon. A HUGE pain in the ass! PCA's now still working (for now) with out pay. That's the hardest thing.I. If I don't get reinstated. I will be fed. I will also reach out to my state representative for help. Yes these things are real and in many cases matters of life and death.

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John Siple's avatar
John Siple
3d

In God we trust, huh?

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