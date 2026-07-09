Daniel Carvajal

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Kimmy Win she/her 🏳️‍🌈🫶🐾's avatar
Kimmy Win she/her 🏳️‍🌈🫶🐾
5h

This is wonderful. I love you both and your writing styles, articles, and personalities. 💜

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