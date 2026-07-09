Editor’s Note

This article is part of my Justice Spotlight series, where I highlight people who have made a difference in the disability community through advocacy, storytelling, leadership, and lived experience.

I have known Nathasha Alvarez for more than twenty-five years; since my time at the University of Miami. Over that time, I have watched her become one of the most recognizable voices in disability media. Many people know her as the founder of Audacity Magazine, but to me, she is also someone who has always understood something very important: if disabled people do not tell our own stories, someone else will tell them for us.

And when that happens, they usually get it wrong.

Too often, disability is presented through the same tired lens. We are either pitied or praised for doing ordinary things. We are either tragic or inspiring. We are rarely shown as complete human beings with humor, ambition, relationships, opinions, frustrations, style, and dreams.

Nathasha has spent decades pushing back against that.

Through Audacity Magazine, she created a space where people with physical disabilities could write about their lives without asking for permission, without being reduced to medical conditions, and without being turned into someone else’s feel-good story.

That is why I wanted to feature her in Disability & Justice.

A Magazine Born From Frustration and Imagination

The story of Audacity Magazine did not begin in a fancy office, a boardroom, or a media company.

It began while Nathasha was stuck in bed.

According to the magazine’s own history, in the mid-1990s Nathasha was recovering from a fractured pelvis after falling out of her wheelchair. Her sister, Ingrid, brought her a pile of magazines to help distract her from the pain. That sounds like something a good sister would do. But instead of finding comfort, Nathasha found a problem.

The magazines were full of stories about hiking, mountain climbing, adventure, heartbreak, and lifestyle topics. But none of them seemed to speak to people like her. None of them reflected the reality of people with physical disabilities. There was no magazine talking honestly about fashion, dating, money, hobbies, travel, sex, or everyday life from the perspective of disabled people.

Then Ingrid said three simple words that changed everything.

“Make one yourself.”

So Nathasha did.

Armed with scissors, glue, magazine clippings, and a bold idea, she began creating the kind of lifestyle magazine she wished had existed. That idea eventually grew into Audacity Magazine, which officially launched online in 2003 with the help of friends and supporters who shared her vision.

That vision was clear from the beginning.

People with physical disabilities deserved more than pity. They deserved representation.

Not the kind that says, “Look how brave they are.”

Not the kind that treats us like objects of charity.

Real representation.

The kind that says we are people with full lives.

More Than a Disability Publication

One of the things I appreciate about Audacity Magazine is that it does not treat disability as a narrow subject.

Disability touches every part of life. It affects how we date, work, travel, dress, advocate, rest, dream, and survive. That does not mean disability is our entire identity, but it does mean that our experiences deserve to be discussed honestly.

That is what Audacity Magazine has tried to do.

The publication describes itself as a bold lifestyle magazine for people with physical disabilities. Its content covers beauty, identity, visibility, love, marriage, career, creativity, representation, health, healing, and personal growth.

That matters because disabled people are often only included in public conversations when the topic is medical care, benefits, accessibility, or tragedy.

Those issues are important. Believe me, I write about them often.

But we are more than our battles.

We care about relationships. We care about fashion. We care about work. We care about independence. We care about being seen as attractive, intelligent, creative, funny, complicated, and human.

That is why a publication like Audacity Magazine matters. It reminds people that disability is not separate from life. It is part of life.

What Mainstream Media Still Gets Wrong

When I asked Nathasha what mainstream media still gets wrong about disability, her answer went straight to the heart of the issue.

She said mainstream media continues to portray disabled people as either pitiful or inspiring.

That sentence should make every editor, producer, journalist, and public relations person stop and think.

Because she is right.

For years, disabled people have been trapped between two lazy narratives. The first is pity. That is when the story treats us as sad, broken, helpless, or incomplete. The second is inspiration. That is when the story praises us for doing ordinary things simply because we are disabled.

Both narratives are harmful.

Pity lowers expectations.

Inspiration can also lower expectations, just with a smile.

Nathasha gave a perfect example. If she climbs a mountain, that can be inspiring because climbing a mountain is difficult for anyone. But if she is driving her car, that should not automatically be treated as inspirational.

That is the kind of nuance mainstream media often misses.

I have seen this in my own life with cerebral palsy. Sometimes people act amazed when disabled people do normal things. We go to school. We work. We write. We date. We disagree. We complain. We laugh. We get tired. We want better services. We want respect.

In other words, we live.

That should not shock anyone.

Nathasha believes one solution is simple: hire more writers with disabilities. Not just as a symbolic gesture, but because lived experience changes how stories are told.

When disabled people are not in the room, stories about us are often written through assumptions. When disabled writers are involved, the story becomes more honest, more complex, and more human.

That is not political correctness. That is good journalism.

Protecting the Mission

One part of Nathasha’s response that stood out to me was her explanation of why she protected the mission of Audacity Magazine.

She told me that many people do not realize Audacity Magazine was the first lifestyle magazine dedicated only to people with physical disabilities. She also shared that, years ago, companies approached her about buying the publication.

That could have been tempting.

Anyone who has tried to build something independent knows how hard it is. A publication takes time, money, energy, patience, and an almost unreasonable amount of determination. The idea of having a bigger company come in with resources may sound attractive.

But Nathasha saw the problem.

Those companies had a different vision. They wanted a publication for everyone with any disability. They also wanted sponsorship from medical companies. Nathasha did not want that. Her vision was more specific. She wanted articles written by people with physical disabilities about topics that people with physical disabilities would want to read.

That distinction is important.

There is nothing wrong with broader disability publications. We need those too. But Nathasha understood that people with physical disabilities also deserve a space that centers their specific experiences.

That is not exclusion.

That is focus.

In advocacy, people sometimes act as if every disability space has to represent every disability equally. The intention may be good, but the result can water down the conversation. Different communities have different needs, different barriers, and different stories. A person who uses a wheelchair may share some experiences with someone who is blind, Deaf, autistic, or has an intellectual disability, but not every experience is the same.

That is why focused platforms matter.

Nathasha protected that focus.

Today, Audacity Magazine describes itself as a media platform focused entirely on people with physical disabilities, with a mission to empower people to live boldly and unapologetically. The publication says it offers real stories, honest conversations, and practical resources while refusing to dilute its message.

That consistency says a lot about Nathasha.

She was not simply building a website.

She was defending a vision.

Why Disabled Writers Must Tell the Truth

I also asked Nathasha what advice she would give disabled writers or advocates who want to share their stories.

Her answer was short, but powerful.

She said all writers should share their stories, but they must be real with themselves because that is what makes their stories captivating.

That is advice every writer needs to hear.

Readers can tell when writing is fake. They can tell when someone is trying too hard to sound perfect, polished, or heroic. The stories that stay with us are usually the ones that tell the truth.

Not the decorative truth.

The real truth.

The uncomfortable truth.

The truth that says disability can be frustrating and beautiful. It can make you angry. It can make you stronger. It can isolate you. It can connect you with people you never would have met otherwise. It can make simple things complicated. It can also give you a deeper understanding of life.

That is why storytelling matters.

When disabled people tell the truth, we push back against stereotypes. We also give other disabled people permission to be honest about their own lives.

That is something I try to do with Disability & Justice.

I do not write because I have all the answers. I write because I know what it feels like to live inside a system that often talks about disabled people without listening to us. I know what it feels like to depend on services, caregivers, transportation, equipment, and public policy while still wanting dignity and control over my own life.

That is why Nathasha’s advice resonated with me.

Tell your story.

But tell the truth.

That is where the power is.

The Woman Behind the Work

When I asked Nathasha what keeps her motivated, she gave an answer that showed the many sides of who she is.

She described herself as a middle school teacher, writer, editor, consultant, public speaker, and a Latina diva on wheels.

That last part made me smile because it sounds exactly like Nathasha.

There is confidence in that description. There is humor in it. There is also ownership. She is not waiting for someone else to define her.

She also said life will always have bad days and good days. To keep going, she writes her feelings out, speaks to herself the way she would want others to speak to her, keeps learning, sets goals, creates a plan of action, and takes action.

That may sound simple, but it is not easy.

Anyone living with a disability knows that motivation is not something you magically wake up with every morning. Some days are heavy. Some days test your patience. Some days remind you that society still has a long way to go.

But Nathasha’s answer reflects something important.

She does not deny the hard days.

She works through them.

That is a lesson many of us can use. Advocacy is not only about public speeches, articles, lawsuits, or campaigns. Sometimes advocacy is continuing to build your own life when the world keeps throwing obstacles in your way.

Sometimes it is writing one more article.

Teaching one more class.

Answering one more email.

Trying one more time.

That is not glamorous, but it is how real change often happens.

Why This Interview Matters

When I first decided to feature Nathasha in Disability & Justice, I knew I wanted readers to understand more than her title.

Yes, she is the founder of Audacity Magazine.

Yes, she is a writer, editor, consultant, teacher, and speaker.

But beyond those titles, Nathasha represents something our community needs more of: disabled people creating our own platforms.

For too long, disabled people had to wait for mainstream media to notice us. We had to hope that someone would write about us fairly. We had to hope they would not reduce us to pity, tragedy, or inspiration.

Nathasha did not wait.

She saw what was missing and built it.

That is the part of her story I want readers to remember.

It is easy to complain about what mainstream media gets wrong. Lord knows, I have done my share of that. Sometimes they deserve it. Actually, many times they deserve it.

But Nathasha did something more. She created an alternative.

She created a place where people with physical disabilities could be stylish, opinionated, funny, romantic, frustrated, ambitious, and honest.

That is the kind of representation that moves us forward.

Final Thoughts

I have known Nathasha Alvarez for more than twenty-five years, and I am proud to feature her in this edition of Justice Spotlight.

Her work reminds us that representation is not just about being seen. It is about being seen accurately.

It is about refusing to let others flatten our lives into stereotypes.

It is about saying that disabled people deserve media that reflects our real experiences, not just the version of disability that makes nondisabled people comfortable.

Through Audacity Magazine, Nathasha has spent decades proving that people with physical disabilities deserve bold, honest, stylish, and unapologetic representation.

That is not a small thing.

That is a legacy.

At Disability & Justice, I often write about systems, policies, barriers, and the daily realities of life with a disability. But stories like Nathasha’s remind me that advocacy is also about imagination. It is about asking what is missing, then having the courage to build it.

Nathasha saw that people with physical disabilities needed a magazine that spoke to them.

Then she made one herself.

That is audacity in the best sense of the word.

And our community is better because of it.

Thank you, Nathasha, for sharing your voice, protecting your vision, and reminding us that our stories belong to us.

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Author’s Note: I used artificial intelligence only as an editing tool to help make this article clearer and easier to read. The interview, reporting, opinions, and final content are my own.