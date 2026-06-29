Opening Your Heart: Adopting a Child with Disabilities

Editor’s Note

At Disability & Justice, we often write about civil rights, accessibility, healthcare, and public policy. Those issues are essential because they shape the lives of millions of Americans with disabilities.

Today, however, I want to step away from legislation and court decisions to discuss something even more personal: family.

Across our country, children with disabilities are waiting for someone to see beyond a diagnosis and offer them what every child deserves, a loving, permanent home.

This article is dedicated to every family who has opened their hearts to a child with a disability, and to every child who is still waiting for someone to say, “You belong with us.”

When most people think about adoption, they picture bringing home a healthy infant. Few stop to consider the thousands of children with disabilities who are also waiting for permanent families.

Some live with cerebral palsy. Others have Down syndrome, autism, hearing or vision loss, spina bifida, muscular dystrophy, or medical conditions that require specialized care.

Unfortunately, many of these children wait far longer to be adopted than children without disabilities.

Why?

Because too many people see the diagnosis before they see the child.

As someone who has lived with cerebral palsy my entire life, that reality is painfully familiar.

People often make assumptions about what I cannot do before they take the time to learn who I am. The same thing happens to many children in the adoption system. Their medical records become more important than their personalities. Their challenges overshadow their dreams.

But a diagnosis is not a definition.

Every child has favorite toys.

Every child laughs.

Every child cries.

Every child dreams.

Every child deserves to feel safe, loved, and accepted.

Years ago, I knew of a family who adopted a baby. At first, they believed they had brought home a healthy newborn. As time passed, doctors discovered the little girl had cerebral palsy.

They didn’t stop being her parents.

They didn’t love her any less.

They simply adapted to a journey they never expected.

That simple act has stayed with me for many years.

It reminds me that real love is not conditional.

Parenthood has never come with guarantees.

No biological parent knows exactly what challenges their child may face. Illnesses, accidents, disabilities, learning differences, and unexpected medical conditions can affect any family.

Adoptive parents understand that they are welcoming a child, not purchasing perfection.

Yes, raising a child with a disability can bring additional responsibilities.

There may be physical therapy appointments, occupational therapy, doctor’s visits, accessible equipment, educational advocacy, and moments of uncertainty.

There may also be extraordinary victories that other families take for granted.

The first independent step.

The first clear word.

Graduating from school.

Landing a first job.

Living independently.

Every milestone becomes a celebration.

Families often discover something unexpected.

Their child doesn’t just change because of their love.

The entire family changes because of the child.

Patience grows.

Perspective changes.

Small victories become treasured memories.

Compassion becomes stronger.

Children with disabilities don’t simply receive love.

They give it back every single day.

I also understand why some prospective parents hesitate.

They worry they won’t have enough money.

They fear they won’t know how to care for a child with special needs.

They wonder whether they are capable.

Those are honest concerns.

Fortunately, families are not alone.

Many children adopted through foster care qualify for financial assistance, Medicaid, educational services, therapy programs, and community support organizations designed to help families succeed.

No one should feel they must face the journey by themselves.

Perhaps the greatest obstacle isn’t disability.

It’s perception.

Society has spent decades portraying disability as something tragic.

Those of us living with disabilities know a different truth.

Our lives are not tragedies.

Our lives are simply different.

We go to school.

We work.

We build friendships.

We fall in love.

We contribute to our communities.

We dream about tomorrow just like everyone else.

Children with disabilities deserve the chance to grow up in homes where those dreams are encouraged instead of limited.

Imagine being a child waiting for someone to choose you.

Imagine watching family after family walk past because they see a diagnosis before they see your smile.

No child should have to wonder whether their disability makes them less worthy of love.

It doesn’t.

Not today.

Not tomorrow.

Not ever.

If you have ever considered adoption, I encourage you to keep your heart open.

Don’t ask whether a child has a disability.

Ask who that child is.

Ask what makes them laugh.

Ask what they enjoy.

Ask what they dream about becoming.

You may discover that the child everyone else overlooked becomes the greatest blessing your family has ever known.

Because in the end, children don’t need perfect parents.

They simply need parents willing to love them exactly as they are.

And every child deserves that chance.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment