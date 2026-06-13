Daniel Carvajal

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Dr. Sara Wolfson
Jun 13

The biggest lesson I learned is that it's possible to continue having a relationship with the person who is gone. That idea comes from listening to Anderson Cooper's podcast, All There Is. I have heard many stories and experiences of others who grieve.

I lost my beloved daughter-in-law, my older son's wife, to suicide. She was a pharmacist. With me an APRN, she and I traded articles and insights about practice and medications. I lost that vital link when she died. But I have since rekindled it in a different way; it gives comfort and helps me feel like we still share it.

As you say here, Daniel, grief does not happen just with the loss of a loved one. It comes when hopes for your children are dashed because a chronic illness places them on a completely unforeseen trajectory; the child is trapped there and it's well beyond my control, and theirs, to change that. There are days, especially with a health setback, or a negative healthcare encounter (there's a lot of those) when my heart breaks and the pain is almost unbearable.

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Kimmy Win she/her 🏳️‍🌈🫶🐾's avatar
Kimmy Win she/her 🏳️‍🌈🫶🐾
Jun 13

This is beautiful, Daniel!

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