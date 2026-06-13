Kimmy asks: Will you share your experiences with grief?

This may be one of the most personal questions I’ve received since starting my Q&A Corner.

When most people hear the word grief, they immediately think about the death of a loved one. While that is certainly part of it, I have learned that grief can take many forms. Sometimes we grieve people. Sometimes we grieve opportunities. Sometimes we grieve a chapter of life that has come to an end.

For me, grief has been a teacher. It has taught me to value relationships, cherish memories, and never take the people I love for granted.

The hardest experiences with grief in my life have been the loss of people who meant the world to me.

Two losses that stand out above all others are my friends Martha Sheldon and Mercy Cruz.

Their deaths left a profound impact on me, and even today I find myself thinking about them. Some people enter your life and become part of your story. They share your victories, your struggles, your laughter, and your dreams. When they are gone, the world feels different.

Grief is often described as something that fades with time. In my experience, it doesn’t disappear. Instead, it changes. The sharp pain eventually softens, but the memories remain. I still remember conversations, moments we shared, and the unique ways they touched my life.

Losing Martha and Mercy taught me something important: never assume there will always be another opportunity to tell someone what they mean to you. Life is fragile, and none of us knows what tomorrow will bring.

Another loss that continues to stay with me is the loss of my grandmother, who passed away in 1999.

My grandmother was the foundation of the Carvajal family. During the years when my mother had to work to help support our family, my grandmother stepped in and helped care for all of us. She was the person who kept everything together. She provided stability, love, guidance, and a sense of security during a time when our family needed it most.

Looking back, I realize how much of a sacrifice that was. She devoted countless hours to caring for others, often putting the needs of her family before her own. At the time, I probably took much of it for granted, as children often do. As an adult, I see it differently. I understand the tremendous gift she gave us.

When she passed away in 1999, it felt like the end of an era for our family. The person who had quietly carried so much responsibility was suddenly gone. Even today, I think about the lessons she taught us through her actions: loyalty, perseverance, and unconditional love.

As someone living with Cerebral Palsy, grief has occasionally appeared in unexpected ways as well. There have been moments when I have had to accept limitations that I never asked for. There have been times when life did not unfold the way I imagined. Those experiences can create their own sense of loss.

But over the years, I have learned that grief and gratitude often travel together.

When I think about Martha, Mercy, and my grandmother, I certainly feel sadness. I miss them. I wish I could have one more conversation, share one more laugh, or hear one more story.

At the same time, I feel grateful.

Grateful that they were part of my life.

Grateful for the memories they left behind.

Grateful for the lessons they taught me.

One thing that has helped me navigate grief is writing. Through Disability & Justice, I have the opportunity to tell stories, preserve memories, and give a voice to experiences that might otherwise be forgotten. Writing reminds me that while people may leave this world, their impact can continue for generations.

If grief has taught me anything, it is that life is precious and time moves quickly.

We cannot stop loss from happening.

We cannot avoid grief forever.

But we can tell people we love them while they are still here.

We can thank those who helped us.

We can preserve family stories.

We can make memories that will one day become treasures.

And perhaps most importantly, we can remember that grief is not a sign of weakness.

It is a sign that someone mattered.

For me, Martha Sheldon mattered.

Mercy Cruz mattered.

My grandmother mattered.

And because they mattered, they will always be part of my story.

What about you? Has grief changed your perspective on life? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

Daniel E. Carvajal

Publisher, Disability & Justice

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