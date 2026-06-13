Daniel Carvajal

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Erin| Claiming Disability's avatar
Erin| Claiming Disability
Jun 13

Don't forget when they say "I'd 💀 myself if I lived your disabled life," great article. These words were meaningful 🌸

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Paul Dutcher's avatar
Paul Dutcher
Jun 14

At its core its separation. People cant stand the thought of it happens to them. The whole "i couldn't possibly" comment says it all. It backhanded says that its a CHOICE they would never make. News flash! Neither would we! AS IF we had a choice. Its that separation thats at the core of all the discrimination and dangerous policies that are the main of our existence now.

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