Editor’s Note

Welcome to the first installment of Stereotyping the Disabled, a seven-part series examining some of the most common misconceptions that people with disabilities face every day.

Throughout this series, we will explore how stereotypes shape public attitudes, influence opportunities, affect public policy, and impact the way disabled individuals are treated by society.

The topics in this series include:

Part 1: The “Poor Thing” Syndrome

Part 2: Disabled Doesn’t Mean Unintelligent

Part 3: The Eternal Child

Part 4: You Don’t Look Disabled

Part 5: The Superhero Myth

Part 6: The Welfare Myth

Part 7: The Burden Myth

As a person living with cerebral palsy, I have encountered many of these stereotypes firsthand. Some are obvious. Others are subtle. All of them deserve to be challenged.

My hope is that this series will educate the public, spark meaningful conversations, and give disabled individuals an opportunity to share their own experiences.

The only way to break stereotypes is to confront them.

Now, let’s begin.

One of the most common stereotypes that people with disabilities face is not hatred, discrimination, or outright hostility.

It is pity.

As a person with cerebral palsy who uses a power wheelchair, I have experienced this throughout my life. The moment some people learn that I have a disability, their perception of me changes.

Suddenly, I am no longer Daniel.

I become “the disabled guy.”

Instead of seeing a college graduate, a writer, an advocate, a son, a brother, or a friend, some people see someone they should feel sorry for.

Living in Miami, I have noticed this attitude particularly within parts of the Hispanic community. The reaction is often not cruel or malicious. In many cases, it comes from a place of compassion.

But compassion and pity are not the same thing.

Many disabled people know exactly what I am talking about.

We have all heard comments such as:

“Poor thing.”

“What a shame.”

“God bless him.”

“I could never live like that.”

While these comments are often well-intentioned, they reveal a deeper problem. They focus on what people think we have lost rather than what we have accomplished.

I have spent years building websites, earning college degrees, writing articles, interviewing disability advocates, and publishing Disability & Justice.

Yet there are still people who look at my wheelchair first and my achievements second.

The truth is that disability is not a tragedy.

The real tragedy is when society assumes that our lives have less value because we happen to move, speak, learn, hear, see, or communicate differently.

Growing up, I learned that many people are uncomfortable around disability. They often do not know what to say.

Instead of treating us like every one else, they respond with pity.

But pity is not what disabled people need.

We need respect.

We need opportunity.

We need accessibility.

We need inclusion.

Most of all, we need people to listen to us.

There is a huge difference between compassion and pity.

Compassion says:

“I understand that you face challenges.”

Pity says:

“Your life must be a miserable one.”

Compassion recognizes our humanity.

Pity reduces us to our disability.

I am not saying that living with a disability is easy.

It isn’t.

Every day I deal with challenges that many people never have to think about. I need assistance with many activities of daily living. I use a wheelchair. I rely on medical equipment. There are barriers that exist simply because society was not designed with people like me in mind.

Those realities are part of my life.

But they are not my entire life.

I laugh.

I work.

I write.

I dream.

I spend time with my family.

I enjoy a good cafecito with my father.

I watch television.

I advocate for change.

I live.

That is what many people fail to understand.

Disabled people are not objects of charity.

We are not life lessons.

We are not here to make non-disabled people feel grateful for their own circumstances.

We are people.

People with goals.

People with talents.

People with opinions.

People with hopes for the future.

The next time you meet someone with a disability, resist the urge to say, “Poor thing.”

Instead, say hello.

Start a conversation.

Ask about their interests.

Get to know the person behind the disability.

You may discover that we have far more in common than you think.

Question for Readers

Have you ever been treated with pity because of a disability?

How did it make you feel?

Share your story in the comments below. Your experience may help educate others and challenge the stereotypes that still exist today

Leave a comment

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Next Week: Part 2 – Disabled Doesn’t Mean Unintelligent

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