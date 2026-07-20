Daniel Carvajal

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TracyK's avatar
TracyK
5h

Having accessible rooms when traveling has been really important for me. But sometimes “accessible” rooms still are not. I lack the strength to open a huge door without the electronic assist button to help open it. Many accessible rooms in motels and bathrooms in retail places, businesses other than medical facilities don’t have this. They need to.

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