ADA Anniversary Week, Part One: The Birth of a Civil Rights Law

On July 26, 1990, President George H. W. Bush sat on the South Lawn of the White House and signed the Americans with Disabilities Act into law.

It was a historic moment. The ADA became the world’s first comprehensive civil rights law protecting people with disabilities. It prohibited disability discrimination in employment, government services, public transportation, businesses open to the public, and telecommunications.

But the ADA was not a generous gift handed to disabled Americans by politicians.

Disabled people organized for it.

They testified. They wrote letters. They documented discrimination. They traveled to Washington. They protested. Some even pulled themselves out of their wheelchairs and crawled up the steps of the United States Capitol.

The ADA exists because people with disabilities finally told America:

We are citizens. We have rights. We will no longer remain invisible.

A Little Girl on the Capitol Steps

One of the most powerful faces of the movement was an eight-year-old girl named Jennifer Keelan-Chaffins.

Jennifer had cerebral palsy and used a wheelchair. She was already an activist before most children had learned their multiplication tables. At six years old, she participated in a protest demanding accessible public buses in Phoenix. There, she saw disabled adults fighting openly for their rights.

Jennifer later explained that it was the first time she had seen people with disabilities like herself standing together and demanding to be acknowledged and accepted. She realized that she could be part of that movement too.

On March 12, 1990, disability activists gathered in Washington for what became known as the Capitol Crawl.

Protesters reached the bottom of the Capitol steps, left behind their wheelchairs, crutches, and other mobility equipment, and began pulling their bodies upward.

Jennifer joined them.

Step by step, she used her hands and arms to climb toward the top. She refused to be treated as a helpless little girl who needed someone else to speak for her.

She was speaking for herself.

Senator Tom Harkin, one of the ADA’s principal congressional champions, later said that when footage of the Capitol Crawl appeared on television across America, the bill moved out of the House approximately 30 days later.

Jennifer’s climb did not create the entire movement. Thousands of people had been organizing for years. But that image forced America to see what inaccessibility really meant.

The problem was not Jennifer’s wheelchair.

The problem was the staircase.

Thousands of Stories Became Evidence

The fight for the ADA was much larger than one protest.

Justin Dart traveled across the country holding public forums and listening to disabled Americans describe the discrimination they experienced. Activists collected what they called discrimination diaries, written accounts documenting exclusion from jobs, schools, transportation, businesses, and community life.

These personal stories helped members of Congress understand that disability discrimination was not an isolated misunderstanding here or an unfortunate accident there. It was a national problem.

The National Council on Disability’s history of the ADA explains that the law could not appear to be an idea created by a small circle of Washington experts. It had to grow out of the real experiences of disabled people. Advocates knew that personal stories would humanize the issue in ways that legal language alone never could.

That lesson remains important today.

Statistics matter. Laws matter. Court decisions matter.

But when a person explains that a restaurant refused to admit them, that an employer dismissed their abilities, or that a public bus left them sitting at the curb, the meaning of discrimination becomes painfully clear.

Behind every section of the ADA is a human being who was told, in one form or another:

This place was not made for you.

My Own Life Before and After the ADA

I was 21 years old when the ADA was signed.

By then, I already understood what it meant to live in a world that was not designed for someone with cerebral palsy.

Growing up, ordinary activities often required more time, assistance, planning, and determination. The greatest obstacle was not always my physical disability. Many times, it was the attitude of people who had already decided what I could or could not accomplish.

I began advocating for myself seriously in high school.

I had a professor in a pre-college accounting class who did not believe I had the ability to learn the material. He saw my disability before he saw my intelligence.

That experience taught me something I have never forgotten: sometimes you must demand the opportunity to prove yourself before anyone is willing to offer it.

The ADA did not suddenly eliminate every barrier. It did not magically change every prejudiced attitude. It did not stop people from underestimating disabled students.

But it gave disabled Americans something enormously important: a legal foundation for saying that discrimination was not merely unfair. It could also be unlawful.

Years later, I became involved in a class action lawsuit concerning accessibility at the University of Miami. My education and advocacy were not separate parts of my life. They were connected.

I wanted the same thing Jennifer wanted as she climbed those Capitol steps.

Not pity.

Not charity.

Access. Opportunity. Respect.

A Rare Moment of Political Cooperation

The ADA was also the product of something that sometimes seems almost endangered today: bipartisan cooperation.

Democrats and Republicans worked with disability organizations, legal advocates, businesses, and the administration of President George H. W. Bush. The legislation went through difficult negotiations, revisions, and opposition, but the final law received overwhelming support in Congress.

On the day of the signing, roughly 3,000 people gathered on the White House lawn. Disability rights leaders including Justin Dart, Evan Kemp, Sandra Parrino, and Reverend Harold Wilke joined President Bush for the ceremony.

Bush called the occasion a long-overdue independence day. As he prepared to sign the law, he declared:

“Let the shameful wall of exclusion finally come tumbling down.”

Those were powerful words.

But walls do not remain down simply because a president signs a document.

They must be watched. They must be challenged. And when society quietly begins rebuilding them, advocates must be prepared to tear them down again.

The ADA Was a Beginning

The ADA is divided into five titles covering employment, state and local government, public accommodations, telecommunications, and additional legal provisions.

Throughout this anniversary week, Disability & Justice will examine each title through the experiences of real people.

We will look at workers who were denied accommodations.

We will examine transportation systems and government programs that remain inaccessible.

We will hear about barriers in restaurants, hotels, stores, and medical offices.

We will discuss the communication services that allow people with speech and hearing disabilities to participate more independently.

We will also examine what happens when legal rights exist on paper but enforcement is weak, slow, expensive, or nearly impossible for an ordinary disabled person to pursue.

This will not be a week of empty celebration.

We can honor the ADA while admitting that the work remains unfinished.

The Staircase Is Still There

Jennifer Keelan-Chaffins reached the top of the Capitol steps.

But disabled Americans should not have to crawl, beg, sue, or publicly expose their most painful experiences just to receive basic access.

Thirty-six years after the ADA, too many of us are still confronting staircases.

Some are made of concrete.

Others are hidden inside employment systems, transportation policies, inaccessible websites, government bureaucracies, and the low expectations people place upon us.

The ADA gave us a tool for confronting those barriers.

The disability rights movement gave us something equally important: the knowledge that we do not have to confront them alone.

The ADA was not given to us.

People like Jennifer fought for it.

Thousands of disabled Americans fought for it.

And every generation must decide whether it will protect that victory, strengthen it, and continue moving toward the equality that was promised on July 26, 1990.

Share Your ADA Story

Has the ADA helped you gain access to education, employment, transportation, communication, or public places?

Have you experienced discrimination even though the ADA has existed for more than three decades?

Share your experience in the comments. Your story may be included in a future edition of Disability & Justice.

Tomorrow: ADA Title I and the continuing fight for equal employment.

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