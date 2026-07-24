When people see me today, they see an advocate, an author, and someone who writes about disability rights. What they don’t see is the career I spent years dreaming about.

Long before I became a disability advocate, I wanted to work in the computer industry.

I studied hard. I earned my bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems and later completed a master’s degree in Information Technology Management. I taught myself programming, web development, databases, and software. Like thousands of other college graduates, I believed education and determination would open doors.

Instead, I discovered that for many employers, the first thing they noticed was not my résumé.

It was my wheelchair.

I lost count of how many interviews I attended. I walked, or rather rolled, into office after office believing this time would be different. The interview would begin well. They liked my education. They liked my experience. They liked my enthusiasm.

Then they saw my disability.

Suddenly, the conversation changed.

I was told I was “overqualified.”

I was told they had “decided to go in another direction.”

I was thanked for my time.

Over and over again.

Anyone who has experienced employment discrimination knows those words often hide a deeper truth. Sometimes people don’t reject your qualifications. They reject their own fears, assumptions, or uncertainty about disability.

I often wonder what my life would have looked like if I had been judged solely on my abilities.

Would I have spent thirty years developing software?

Would I have led engineering teams?

Would I have worked for one of the major technology companies?

Would I have built the financial security that many professionals in my field enjoy today?

I’ll never know.

That uncertainty is one of the hardest parts of living with discrimination. You don’t just lose a job opportunity. You lose the chance to discover what your life might have become.

People often assume that discrimination ends the moment a person gets hired.

For many disabled people, the discrimination happens long before that. It happens during the interview. It happens when employers underestimate our abilities before we have even spoken. It happens when accessibility is viewed as an inconvenience instead of an investment.

The Americans with Disabilities Act was created to prevent exactly this kind of inequality.

Yet more than three decades after the ADA became law, many qualified disabled professionals continue to face barriers that have nothing to do with talent, education, or work ethic.

This is not about asking for sympathy.

It is about asking for equal opportunity.

Every employer who overlooks a qualified disabled applicant isn’t just changing one person’s future. They may also be depriving their company of a talented employee with unique skills, resilience, creativity, and determination.

My career did not unfold the way I once imagined.

Life took me in another direction.

Today, I write. I advocate. I fight for accessibility and equal rights. I tell stories that too often go untold.

I am proud of that work.

But I also believe it is okay to acknowledge the career I lost before it ever had a chance to begin.

There are countless disabled students graduating from colleges and universities today with the same dreams I once had.

My hope is that when they walk, roll, or communicate their way into a job interview, they are judged by one thing and one thing only:

Their ability to do the job.

Nothing less.

Nothing more.