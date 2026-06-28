Daniel Carvajal

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Louisa John Krol's avatar
Louisa John Krol
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Congrats on your new column here! I agree that true patriotism, in any healthy democracy, includes holding powers accountable. That means governing bodies that we elect, as well as their corporate donors and other influential leaders.

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