Welcome to The Carvajal Report, my recurring column where I share my perspective on politics, public policy, and the issues shaping our nation and the world. My goal isn’t to tell you what to think, but to encourage thoughtful discussion through facts, analysis, and personal insight.

This Fourth of July, the United States is not just celebrating another Independence Day.

We are celebrating 250 years.

Two hundred and fifty years since the Declaration of Independence announced that this nation would no longer live under the rule of a king. Two hundred and fifty years since America declared that government should not exist above the people, but because of the people.

That is not a small anniversary.

That is a national milestone.

And like most milestones, it should make us do two things at the same time: celebrate how far we have come, and be honest about how far we still have to go.

America is a remarkable country. I say that as someone who was born in Tierra del Fuego, Chile and became a naturalized American citizen. I know what it means to come from somewhere else and still believe in the promise of this nation.

The promise of America is not that we have always gotten everything right.

We have not.

The promise of America is that we are supposed to keep trying.

That is the part we cannot afford to forget.

The Declaration of Independence gave the world one of the most powerful ideas ever written: that all people are created equal and have rights that no government should take away.

But here is the uncomfortable truth.

In 1776, that promise did not fully apply to everyone.

It did not fully apply to enslaved people.

It did not fully apply to women.

It did not fully apply to Native Americans.

It did not fully apply to immigrants.

And it certainly did not fully apply to disabled people.

That is why America’s story is not just a story of founding fathers, flags, fireworks, and speeches. It is also the story of people who had to fight to be included in the words America had already written about itself.

Every generation has had to ask the same hard question:

Do we really mean it?

Do we really believe in liberty?

Do we really believe in equal rights?

Do we really believe that government gets its power from the people?

Do we really believe that every person has dignity?

At 250 years old, America should be mature enough to answer those questions honestly.

We can celebrate the country without pretending it is perfect.

We can honor the flag without ignoring the people who have been left behind.

We can love America and still demand better from America.

In fact, that is one of the most patriotic things a citizen can do.

Patriotism is not blind loyalty to politicians. Patriotism is not pretending that every law is fair or every leader is wise. Patriotism is not worshiping power.

Real patriotism is holding the country accountable to its own ideals.

That matters especially now.

We are living in a time when democracy feels fragile. Trust in institutions is low. Political anger is high. Too many people treat disagreement as betrayal. Too many leaders act as if winning power matters more than preserving the system that allows all of us to have a voice.

That should worry every American.

A republic does not survive on fireworks alone.

It survives because citizens pay attention.

It survives because people vote.

It survives because courts remain independent.

It survives because the press can ask questions.

It survives because Congress does its job.

It survives because ordinary people refuse to be silent when rights are threatened.

For the disability community, this anniversary should have special meaning.

Disabled Americans know what it feels like to be promised freedom on paper while facing barriers in real life.

A right is not truly equal if you cannot enter the building.

A job opportunity is not truly equal if employers assume you are incapable.

A public meeting is not truly public if there is no accessibility.

A community is not truly free if disabled people are forced into institutions because home and community-based services are treated as optional.

That is why disability rights are not a side issue.

They are a test of whether America actually believes what it says.

As we celebrate 250 years, we should ask whether disabled people are fully included in the American promise. Not symbolically. Not with nice words. Not with one ramp in front of a building while the rest of society stays closed.

Fully included.

That means accessible transportation.

That means affordable healthcare.

That means strong Medicaid and home and community-based services.

That means employment opportunities that recognize ability instead of focusing only on disability.

That means technology that empowers independence.

That means politicians understanding that disabled people are citizens, voters, workers, writers, parents, advocates, and taxpayers.

We are not charity cases.

We are part of the country.

America at 250 should also remember immigrants.

This country has always been shaped by people who came here looking for safety, opportunity, freedom, and a better future. Immigrants built communities, started businesses, served in the military, paid taxes, raised families, and helped make America what it is.

The immigrant story is not separate from the American story.

It is one of the oldest chapters.

As someone who came from Chile as a child, I cannot look at America’s 250th birthday without thinking about that. My life is part of the larger American story. So are the lives of millions of people who arrived from Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and every corner of the world.

America is at its best when it understands that strength does not come from making the circle smaller.

Strength comes from expanding the circle while protecting the values that hold us together.

That does not mean we ignore laws.

A country needs laws.

But laws should be guided by humanity, fairness, and common sense. We can have borders without losing compassion. We can have order without cruelty. We can have national identity without forgetting that many of us became American because this country gave our families a chance.

That is the America worth celebrating.

Not a perfect America.

A striving America.

A country that argues, corrects itself, struggles, disappoints us, inspires us, and still gives people a reason to believe tomorrow can be better than yesterday.

This Fourth of July, there will be fireworks, parades, concerts, speeches, and flags everywhere.

Good.

Celebrate.

Enjoy the hot dogs, the music, the family gatherings, and the red, white, and blue. We need moments of joy. We need shared traditions. We need reminders that we are still one country, even when we argue like relatives at Thanksgiving who should probably not sit next to each other.

But after the fireworks fade, we still have work to do.

The 250th anniversary of the United States should not be only a birthday party.

It should be a national checkpoint.

Are we protecting democracy?

Are we defending civil rights?

Are we respecting disabled people?

Are we welcoming contribution from immigrants?

Are we teaching history honestly?

Are we building a country where freedom is real, not just poetic?

The Founders started something bold in 1776.

They did not finish the job.

No generation has finished it.

That responsibility keeps coming back to us.

America’s 250th birthday should remind us that democracy is not inherited like an old family photograph you keep on the wall and forget about. Democracy has to be maintained. It has to be repaired. It has to be defended. Sometimes it even has to be rescued from people who claim to love it while weakening it.

So yes, I will celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

I will celebrate it with gratitude.

I will celebrate it as a naturalized citizen.

I will celebrate it as a disabled American.

I will celebrate it as someone who still believes in the promise of this country.

But I will also celebrate it with my eyes open.

Because loving America does not mean staying quiet.

It means caring enough to speak.

At 250 years old, America does not need flattery.

America needs citizens.

And if we want this country to make it to 300 years stronger, freer, and more just than it is today, then each of us has a role to play.

The promise of America is still unfinished.

That is not a reason to give up.

That is a reason to get to work.

In My Opinion

In my opinion, we need to be prepared for the upcoming elections in November if we want to keep this dream alive.

America’s promise does not protect itself. Democracy does not run on autopilot. Rights are not guaranteed forever just because they were written down once.

We are also facing real threats to the integrity of our elections. The Trump Administration has pushed efforts that many believe could weaken or undermine the election system, and that makes it even more important for us to stay vigilant and protect the democratic process.

Every election matters, but this one feels especially important. We need voters who are informed, awake, and ready to participate. We need people to look beyond slogans and ask what candidates actually plan to do for democracy, disability rights, healthcare, civil rights, immigration, and the future of this country.

If we believe in the American dream, then we have to defend it at the ballot box.

That is where speeches become action.

That is where concern becomes responsibility.

That is where citizens decide whether America moves forward or backward.

This November, we cannot sit on the sidelines.

The dream is still alive, but it needs us.