Daniel Carvajal

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Tabitha M. Johnson
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The US is absolutely unaffordable right now, probably most everywhere. The cost of housing, insurance (both car and health), and food have all skyrocketed. If it weren't for Amazon grocery and the fact that I live in an area that actually has it, I would literally be living on pasta alone at this point. And even that has gone up!

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