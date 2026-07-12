Editor’s Note

The Carvajal Report is my opinion column, where I share my personal views and observations on current events and issues affecting our communities. The opinions expressed in this article are my own and are intended to encourage thoughtful discussion. While I strive to present accurate information, this piece reflects my perspective as a disability advocate, journalist, and someone living with a disability.

There was a time when the American Dream meant something simple: work hard, contribute to your community, and you could build a decent life. Homeownership, financial security, and the opportunity to build a better future were goals that many Americans believed were within reach.

Today, that dream feels farther away than ever.

For millions of Americans, the rising cost of living has made it harder to afford housing, groceries, healthcare, transportation, and other basic necessities. But for those of us living with disabilities, these rising costs create an even greater burden.

It leads me to ask a simple but important question:

Can disabled Americans still afford to live in this country?

For millions of people, disability isn’t just a medical condition. It is also an economic reality.

Many disabled Americans depend on Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), veterans’ benefits, pensions, or other fixed incomes. While these programs provide vital support, the reality is that the cost of everyday life continues to rise faster than many people’s budgets can keep up with.

Groceries cost more.

Rent continues to increase.

Utility bills keep climbing.

Insurance premiums are rising.

Prescription medications remain expensive.

The price of durable medical equipment continues to grow.

For many Americans, the answer to higher prices may be working overtime or taking on a second job. For many people with disabilities, that simply isn’t an option.

Our disabilities don’t take a break because inflation rises.

As someone living with cerebral palsy, I understand this reality all too well.

I rely on caregivers every day to help me with basic activities that many people take for granted. I depend on specialized medical equipment, accessible transportation, and healthcare services that allow me to live independently in my own home.

Recently, my BiPAP machine began failing.

For most people, a broken appliance is frustrating.

For me, it became something much more serious.

That machine helps me breathe safely while I sleep. Waiting for a replacement wasn’t simply inconvenient. It created genuine concern for my health and well-being.

The same can be said for wheelchairs, ceiling lifts, wheelchair cushions, communication devices, hospital beds, and countless other pieces of equipment that people with disabilities depend on every single day.

When one of those items fails, life doesn’t pause until it’s repaired.

Life immediately becomes more difficult.

Another challenge receiving far too little attention is the shortage of caregivers.

Across the country, home health agencies struggle to recruit and retain qualified caregivers because wages often fail to reflect the demanding nature of the work. Families frequently step in to fill the gap, sacrificing careers, income, and their own health to care for loved ones.

These challenges don’t affect only people with disabilities.

They affect spouses.

Parents.

Children.

Brothers and sisters.

Entire families.

America has made remarkable progress in disability rights over the past several decades. The Americans with Disabilities Act transformed our country by opening doors that had long been closed to people with disabilities. Accessible buses, curb cuts, workplace accommodations, and stronger legal protections have allowed millions of Americans to participate more fully in society.

But legal rights alone cannot guarantee independence.

Accessibility means little if someone cannot afford accessible housing.

Employment protections mean little if reliable transportation isn’t available.

Healthcare coverage means little if medically necessary equipment is delayed or financially out of reach.

Independence becomes increasingly difficult when every month is a struggle to decide which bills can be paid and which expenses must wait.

The disability community is not asking for luxury.

We’re asking for dignity.

We want the opportunity to live independently, work when we can, volunteer in our communities, raise families, pursue our dreams, and contribute to society just like everyone else.

This shouldn’t be a Republican issue.

It shouldn’t be a Democratic issue.

It should be an American issue.

Disability doesn’t care how you vote.

An accident.

A stroke.

Cancer.

A spinal cord injury.

A chronic illness.

Any one of these can change a person’s life in an instant.

The policies we debate today may one day affect us, our parents, our spouses, our children, or our closest friends.

That’s why discussions about healthcare, Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, affordable housing, transportation, and caregiver services should never be treated as just numbers in a government budget.

Behind every budget line is a real human being trying to live with dignity.

America will ultimately be judged not by how it treats its strongest citizens, but by how it treats those who face the greatest challenges.

Disabled Americans are not asking for special treatment.

We’re asking for a fair opportunity to live independently and participate fully in our communities.

If we truly believe in equality, opportunity, and independence, then we must ask ourselves one difficult question:

Can disabled Americans still afford to live in this country?

For far too many families, the answer is becoming increasingly uncertain.

Perhaps it’s time we all start paying attention.

I Want to Hear From You

This conversation doesn’t end with my opinion.

Now I’d like to hear yours.

If you are a person with a disability, a caregiver, a family member, or simply someone concerned about the rising cost of living, please share your thoughts in the comments below.

Do you believe disabled Americans can still afford to live independently in today’s economy?

Have rising housing costs, healthcare expenses, transportation, caregiving, or medical equipment affected you or someone you love?

What changes would make the biggest difference?

Your experiences matter, and your story may help others better understand the challenges facing millions of Americans with disabilities.

Let’s keep the conversation respectful, thoughtful, and focused on finding solutions.

I read every comment, and I look forward to hearing from you.

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