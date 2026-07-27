Editor’s Note

Welcome to The Carvajal Report, my recurring column where I share my perspective on politics, public policy, disability, and the issues affecting everyday Americans. My purpose is not to tell anyone what to think. It is to encourage honest discussion by looking beyond political slogans and remembering the human beings affected by government decisions.

There is something deeply wrong when food becomes part of a political fight.

I am not talking about expensive dinners, luxury groceries, or restaurant meals. I am talking about bread, milk, rice, vegetables, meat, and the basic items people need to survive.

For millions of Americans, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP or Food Stamps, helps make those basic groceries possible.

Yet whenever politicians begin debating budgets, SNAP is treated like an easy target.

Numbers are placed on a spreadsheet. Cuts are proposed. Restrictions are discussed. Politicians give speeches about fraud, waste, personal responsibility, and government spending.

But behind every number is a human being.

A child who needs breakfast before going to school.

A senior citizen stretching a small Social Security check.

A veteran struggling to rebuild a life after serving this country.

A working parent whose paycheck no longer covers rent, electricity, transportation, and groceries.

A disabled person trying to survive in a society where almost every part of life costs more.

These are not numbers.

These are people.

Hunger Does Not Care About Politics

Hunger does not ask whether someone is a Democrat or a Republican.

Hunger does not care about race, religion, immigration history, disability, or political beliefs.

Hunger is physical.

It is the pain in your stomach when there is not enough food.

It is the fear of opening the refrigerator and seeing empty shelves.

It is a parent pretending not to be hungry so a child can eat.

It is a disabled person wondering whether there will be enough money left for food after paying for medications, medical supplies, transportation, caregivers, and utilities.

That is why food assistance should never be used as political leverage.

People should not have to wonder whether they will eat because politicians cannot agree on a budget.

My Experience With SNAP

I understand the fear surrounding food assistance because I have experienced it.

Recently, my own SNAP benefits were interrupted because the government requested additional financial information. I had to submit documents, explain transactions, make calls, and wait while my case was reviewed.

Eventually, the problem was resolved.

But during that time, the uncertainty was real.

When a government agency says it needs more information, the employee reviewing the case may see it as another file in a long stack of paperwork.

For the person receiving assistance, it can feel like life has been placed on hold.

Will my benefits return?

Did I submit the correct paperwork?

Will I be able to buy groceries?

How long will the review take?

Those questions create anxiety, especially when someone depends on assistance to meet basic needs.

A bureaucratic delay may look small from inside an office.

It does not feel small when you are the person waiting.

The grocery store will not accept an explanation that your case is under review. Hunger does not pause while paperwork moves from one department to another.

The Shame of Asking for Help

One of the most painful parts of receiving public assistance is not always the financial struggle.

Sometimes it is the judgment.

People who receive SNAP are often described as lazy, irresponsible, or unwilling to work. Strangers make assumptions without knowing anything about their lives.

They do not see the person who worked for decades before becoming sick.

They do not see the mother working two jobs.

They do not see the senior choosing between food and medication.

They do not see the disabled person who wants to work but continues to encounter physical barriers, discrimination, transportation problems, and workplaces that refuse to provide meaningful opportunities.

They only see someone asking for help.

In America, we often praise people for being independent. Independence is valuable, but the truth is that nobody succeeds entirely alone.

Families help one another.

Communities help one another.

Government programs exist because there are times when people need support.

Needing help should not erase a person’s dignity.

Disability and the Cost of Survival

For disabled Americans, poverty is often more complicated than the public understands.

Disability can create additional expenses that other people rarely have to consider.

Accessible transportation can be costly and unreliable.

Medical equipment can cost thousands of dollars.

Caregivers are essential.

Prescription medications, oxygen, mobility equipment, home modifications, and utility costs can consume a large portion of a person’s income.

At the same time, many disabled people encounter discrimination when trying to find meaningful employment.

Then society turns around and criticizes them for needing assistance.

That is not personal responsibility.

That is a system creating barriers and then blaming people for being unable to climb over them.

Disabled people do not need to be hidden away, institutionalized, or treated like burdens.

We need the support necessary to live safely in our homes, participate in our communities, and make our own choices.

Food assistance is one part of that support.

Accountability Without Cruelty

Government programs should be accountable.

Fraud should be investigated.

Mistakes should be corrected.

Public money should be handled responsibly.

There is nothing wrong with expecting a program to operate properly.

But there is a difference between accountability and cruelty.

There is a difference between verifying eligibility and creating endless obstacles.

There is a difference between preventing fraud and treating every recipient like a criminal.

Policies should punish people who intentionally abuse the system. They should not punish elderly people, working families, disabled Americans, or children because a politician wants to appear tough.

We can protect taxpayer dollars without humiliating people.

We can improve government programs without allowing people to go hungry.

Those goals are not opposites.

Food Is a Matter of Human Dignity

Food is not a reward for perfect behavior.

It is not something that should be taken away to teach people a lesson.

It is not a weapon that politicians should use during negotiations.

Food is a basic human need.

A person should not have to prove that they are morally worthy of eating.

A child should not go without dinner because adults are arguing in Washington.

A senior should not ration food because a monthly benefit is too small.

A disabled person should not fear losing access to groceries because of an administrative delay.

The moment we stop seeing people and begin seeing only expenses, we lose something important as a nation.

We lose compassion.

We lose perspective.

We lose our humanity.

Final Thoughts

America often describes itself as the greatest and wealthiest nation in the world.

If that is true, then we should be capable of ensuring that people do not go hungry.

We can debate budgets.

We can debate how programs should operate.

We can demand efficiency and accountability.

But hunger should never become an acceptable consequence of political disagreement.

A strong country is not measured only by its economy, military, or stock market.

It is measured by whether children are fed.

It is measured by whether seniors can live with dignity.

It is measured by whether disabled people can remain in their communities.

It is measured by how we treat people when they are struggling.

SNAP is not perfect. No government program is.

But the answer is to improve it, not to forget the people who depend on it.

Behind every SNAP card is a person.

Behind every application is a story.

Behind every benefit is a meal that might not otherwise exist.

Hunger should never be a political weapon.

It should be a call to our shared humanity.

What are your thoughts about SNAP and the stigma surrounding public assistance? I welcome respectful discussion in the comments.

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