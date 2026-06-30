Editor’s Note

The Carvajal Report is an opinion column. The purpose of this series is not to tell readers what to think, but to encourage them to ask questions, examine the facts, and engage in thoughtful discussion about issues affecting our nation. This column reflects my personal analysis of recent events and Supreme Court decisions. Where opinions are expressed, they are identified as such and are based on publicly available information at the time of publication. Whether you agree or disagree, my hope is that this report encourages all of us to remain informed, involved, and committed to protecting the principles upon which our democracy was built.

For more than a year, I have watched one lawsuit after another race from the White House to the Supreme Court.

Many of these cases do not arrive after years of testimony, evidence, and appeals. Instead, they arrive as emergency requests. The administration asks the Court to step in immediately, often before the lower courts have had the opportunity to fully examine the facts.

That raises an important question.

Is the Supreme Court simply following the law, or has the Trump administration learned how to use the legal system to obtain victories before the complete truth is known?

This is not an accusation of corruption.

It is a question about process.

Example 1: Birthright Citizenship

Perhaps the biggest example came this week.

President Trump attempted to end birthright citizenship through an executive order. The administration argued that the 14th Amendment had been interpreted incorrectly for more than a century.

Lower courts blocked the order.

When the case finally reached the Supreme Court, the justices rejected the administration’s effort and reaffirmed that children born in the United States are citizens under the Constitution. It was one of the administration’s most significant legal defeats this year.

The important question is this:

How much uncertainty was created for thousands of families while the litigation worked its way through the courts?

Example 2: Temporary Protected Status

Another example involved hundreds of thousands of immigrants from Haiti and Syria who had Temporary Protected Status.

The Trump administration argued that federal law gives the executive branch broad authority to end these protections.

Lower courts questioned whether the administration had properly followed the law.

Ultimately, the Supreme Court ruled that the administration could move forward while the legal challenges continued because Congress had largely given that authority to the executive branch.

Critics argue that the Court focused heavily on executive authority instead of whether the government’s decision-making process was sound.

Supporters argue that the justices simply applied the law as written.