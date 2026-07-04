Editor’s Note

The Carvajal Report is committed to factual, fair, and independent journalism. From time to time, I also publish opinion columns on issues I believe deserve thoughtful discussion.

The views expressed in this article are my own and are based on publicly available information, reporting from established news organizations, and official government sources. They are presented as opinion, not as straight news reporting.

My goal is not to tell readers what to think, but to encourage them to examine the facts, consider different perspectives, and engage in respectful dialogue. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I appreciate you taking the time to read and be part of the conversation.

Daniel E. Carvajal

Publisher & Editor

The Carvajal Report

Two hundred and fifty years ago, a group of imperfect but determined people declared that a new nation would be built on the radical idea that all people are created equal. That promise has never been fully realized, but generation after generation of Americans has fought to move us closer to it.

That is why America’s 250th birthday should have been one of the most unifying moments in our nation’s history.

Instead, it became another political battleground.

Independence Day does not belong to Democrats. It does not belong to Republicans. It does not belong to liberals or conservatives. Most importantly, it does not belong to any one president.

It belongs to the American people.

The White House described the celebration as a patriotic tribute to our nation’s history. There is nothing wrong with celebrating America. In fact, I believe we should celebrate our country. We should honor the men and women who built it, defended it, challenged it to be better, and sacrificed to preserve our freedoms.

But patriotism and politics are not the same thing.

When national celebrations begin to resemble campaign rallies, when speeches focus more on today’s political battles than on our shared history, and when Americans walk away feeling that the event represented one movement instead of one nation, something has gone wrong.

That concern is not limited to one political party. Public polling conducted around the anniversary found that many Americans, including Republicans, Democrats, and independents, believed the celebration had become too political. Whether one agrees with that conclusion or not, the perception itself should concern every American.

The 250th anniversary was an opportunity to remind us of everything we have overcome together.

It could have honored the soldiers who defended our nation in every generation.

It could have celebrated the civil rights leaders who expanded the promise of liberty.

It could have recognized immigrants who came here searching for opportunity.

It could have highlighted scientists, teachers, first responders, entrepreneurs, farmers, factory workers, and millions of ordinary citizens whose daily work has made America stronger.

It could have celebrated Americans with disabilities who have spent decades fighting for equal rights, accessibility, and inclusion. As someone living with Cerebral Palsy, I know firsthand that the American story is also one of people refusing to accept barriers that others told them were permanent. That determination is every bit as American as the words written in Philadelphia in 1776.

America’s birthday should remind us that freedom is never finished. Every generation inherits the responsibility to strengthen it.

That responsibility belongs to all of us.

We can disagree passionately about taxes, immigration, healthcare, foreign policy, or the role of government. Those debates are part of democracy. They always have been.

But there should still be moments when we step back and remember that before we are Republicans or Democrats, conservatives or liberals, we are Americans.

The stars on our flag represent every state.

The stripes represent every citizen.

The Constitution protects every one of us.

Our nation’s birthday should reflect that same spirit.

The United States has endured a Civil War, two World Wars, the Great Depression, acts of terrorism, economic crises, and periods of deep political division. We have made mistakes. We have corrected some of them. We still have many more to correct.

That is the American story.

Not perfection.

Progress.

As we begin the next 250 years, I hope future Independence Day celebrations remember something simple but profound.

America belongs to all of us.

Its history belongs to all of us.

Its future belongs to all of us.

And its birthday should never belong to one man.

I would like to hear your thoughts on this. Please let us have a conversation in the comments.

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