Daniel Carvajal

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Oaths Matter's avatar
Oaths Matter
4h

Thank you Daniel for an excellent piece. I agree with every word. Thank you for all you do and your unrelenting work to shine a light on life in America for us with disabilities. You really are outstanding! I hope you can enjoy your Independence Day despite this regime.

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