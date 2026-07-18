Daniel Carvajal

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Suzanne Johnson's avatar
Suzanne Johnson
13h

Bravo and so we'll written! It's so fully for the American dream that I grew up with in 1945 and my my sister who was born I 1942 sat and listened to me as I ready your piece! There is so much going on right now and while we can support by vote who we would prefer to hold such an esteem position as that of the White House!!! God help us all! ,keep on writing sir please!

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Laura T 💉 RN BSN's avatar
Laura T 💉 RN BSN
7h

What dream?

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