Editor’s Note: This is an opinion and analysis article. It reflects my personal views based on publicly available reporting and constitutional principles. Its purpose is to encourage an honest discussion about war, presidential power, congressional responsibility, and the consequences for ordinary people.

The United States is at war with Iran.

That is not political exaggeration. It is not campaign rhetoric. American forces are conducting military strikes inside Iran, and Iran is retaliating against American military interests and U.S. allies throughout the Middle East.

The fighting has already survived one attempt at a ceasefire. A preliminary agreement announced in June was supposed to open a path toward peace, nuclear negotiations, sanctions relief, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Instead, attacks resumed in early July, and the agreement began to fall apart.

On July 8, President Donald Trump publicly addressed another round of American retaliatory strikes against Iran. The White House describes the military action as a response to Iranian threats and attacks against U.S. forces, American interests, and international shipping.

By July 9, the United States and Iran were exchanging increasingly intense attacks. American strikes reportedly hit airports, missile launchers, bridges, and other strategic locations across Iran. Iran responded by targeting sites connected to the United States and its allies in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Jordan. Iranian officials reported deaths and injuries inside the country.

This is war, no matter what carefully selected language politicians use to describe it.

How Did We Get Here?

The relationship between the United States and Iran has been hostile for decades. There have been sanctions, threats, proxy conflicts, disputes over Iran’s nuclear program, and repeated warnings from American presidents of both political parties.

The Trump administration argues that Iran’s nuclear ambitions, missile development, support for terrorist organizations, and influence throughout the Middle East represent a serious threat to the United States and its allies. The administration has said its objectives include destroying Iran’s missile capabilities, weakening its military forces, cutting off its support for armed proxy groups, and preventing it from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Those are serious concerns. Iran’s government is not an innocent participant in this crisis. It has engaged in repression at home and destabilizing activities abroad.

However, acknowledging the danger posed by Iran does not mean Americans must automatically support every decision made in Washington.

We have the right to ask how this war began, what the final objective is, how long it might continue, and whether the president had the constitutional authority to begin such a large military operation without clear congressional approval.

Those are not anti-American questions.

They are deeply American questions.

Where Is Congress?

The Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war. The president serves as commander in chief of the armed forces, but the founders did not intend for one person to possess unlimited authority to take the nation into a prolonged war.

Nevertheless, modern presidents have repeatedly expanded the use of executive military power. Congress has often complained afterward while avoiding the political responsibility of voting clearly for or against war.

That old Washington trick is no longer acceptable.

Congress has debated multiple war-powers resolutions intended to halt or restrict the military campaign against Iran. The House approved a resolution seeking an end to unauthorized military action, with several Republicans joining Democrats. The Senate initially struggled to pass similar measures, but on June 23 it approved a war-powers resolution attempting to block further military action.

The existence of these votes demonstrates that the constitutional issue is not imaginary. Members of Congress from both parties have questioned whether the president has exceeded his authority.

Yet votes and speeches mean little unless Congress is willing to enforce its decisions.

Congress controls military funding. Congress writes the laws. Congress is supposed to represent the American people.

If lawmakers believe the war is necessary, they should debate it openly and vote to authorize it.

If they believe it is reckless or unconstitutional, they should vote to stop funding it.

What they should not do is hide behind television interviews and press releases while American service members are placed in danger.

What Is the End Goal?

This may be the most important unanswered question.

Is the goal to protect international shipping?

Is it to eliminate Iran’s nuclear program?

Is it to destroy Iran’s military?

Is it to force a change in government?

Is it to negotiate another agreement?

Or is the United States now fighting simply because each attack produces another retaliation?

The latest escalation began after attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important shipping routes. The United States responded with strikes against Iranian military targets, and Iran then attacked American-linked sites elsewhere in the region.

This is how wars grow.

One side calls its action defensive. The other side calls its retaliation justified. Then another missile is launched, another target is bombed, and another family receives terrible news.

A military can win battles without achieving a lasting political solution. America learned that lesson in Vietnam. We learned it again in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Apparently, Washington has a very short memory.

The Human Cost

Political leaders talk about targets, operations, deterrence, strategy, and acceptable losses.

Families experience war differently.

They experience the phone call.

They experience the knock on the door.

They experience the empty chair at the dinner table.

American troops stationed throughout the Middle East are now at greater risk. Iranian civilians are also being killed or injured by attacks carried out in or near populated areas. Civilians living in neighboring countries face the danger of missiles, drones, falling debris, disrupted services, and expanding regional conflict.

Supporting American service members does not require supporting every war.

In fact, truly supporting them means demanding that they be sent into danger only when necessary, only with a clear mission, and only with a realistic plan for bringing them home.

“Trust us” is not a military strategy.

Neither is “we will figure it out later.”

The Cost at Home

Wars are not free.

They are paid for through taxes, debt, inflation, disrupted trade, and resources diverted from domestic priorities.

The fighting has already slowed tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas normally travels. Oil prices rose during the week as investors worried about additional attacks and shipping disruptions.

Americans may feel the consequences at gasoline stations, grocery stores, utility companies, and nearly every business that depends on transportation.

Higher fuel costs do not remain neatly confined to a gas pump. They increase the cost of transporting food, medical equipment, construction supplies, and consumer goods.

People with low or fixed incomes will feel that pain first.

So will disabled Americans who already struggle with rising costs, unreliable transportation, shortages of caregivers, medical expenses, and threats to programs such as Medicaid and home- and community-based services.

Washington always seems to find money for another military operation.

Yet when disabled people ask for adequate personal-care services, accessible housing, reliable transportation, or protection from benefit cuts, we are told the country must watch every dollar.

Funny how fiscal responsibility suddenly disappears when the missiles begin flying.

Diplomacy Is Not Weakness

Some politicians treat diplomacy as surrender.

It is not.

Diplomacy is often the harder path because it requires patience, verification, compromise, and a willingness to speak with governments we deeply distrust.

The June agreement showed that negotiations were possible. It reportedly included provisions involving Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, sanctions, oil exports, and access through the Strait of Hormuz. That agreement has now been endangered by renewed attacks, but the existence of the agreement proves that military force is not the only available option.

The United States should defend its troops and protect international shipping. It should also use every diplomatic channel available to prevent this conflict from expanding.

A negotiated settlement will not be perfect. Agreements with hostile governments rarely are.

But imperfect peace is usually better than an endless cycle of funerals.

The Questions Americans Deserve to Have Answered

The president and Congress owe the public direct answers.

What exactly is the military mission?

What conditions must be met for the war to end?

How many American troops are involved?

How much has the war already cost?

How much more money will be requested?

What safeguards exist to prevent a wider regional conflict?

Is regime change one of the administration’s objectives?

What happens if Iran’s government refuses to surrender or negotiate?

Who will govern or stabilize Iran if its political system collapses?

And most importantly, when do the American people get a voice through their elected representatives?

These questions should be answered before the country becomes trapped in another open-ended war, not years afterward during a congressional hearing when everyone suddenly claims the mistakes were someone else’s responsibility.

My Perspective

I do not trust the Iranian government.

I also do not believe that distrust gives an American president unlimited authority to wage war.

The United States must protect itself, its troops, and its allies. But military strength must be controlled by law, judgment, and clearly defined national interests.

President Trump must explain the mission truthfully and completely.

Congress must stop behaving like a group of nervous spectators. Its members must either authorize this war or use their constitutional powers to bring it to an end.

The American people deserve more than slogans about strength. We deserve a strategy.

History has shown us that wars are much easier to begin than to end. Political leaders promise quick victories. They speak confidently about precision strikes and overwhelming force. Then the mission changes, the timeline expands, the cost rises, and the original promises are quietly forgotten.

We should support our service members.

We should condemn attacks on civilians and international shipping.

We should oppose Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its support for terrorism.

But we must also demand accountability from our own government.

Patriotism does not mean remaining silent while elected officials make decisions that could cost thousands of lives.

Real patriotism means asking the difficult questions before it is too late.

America does not need another endless war.

It needs leadership, constitutional accountability, diplomacy, and a clear path toward peace.

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