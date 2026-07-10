Daniel Carvajal

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Louisa John Krol
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Hi Daniel, thank you for sharing your views with such eloquence and thoroughness. I agree with your points. From Australia: additionally, I am concerned about how social media is being manipulated by its owners (the oligarchs) to stir civil unrest, polarisation, wars, separatism and factionalism across the world. Humanity urgently needs to focus on subjects such as social justice and ecology. We all need to work together to make our world more habitable, not less. Thank you for being someone who cares, even amidst this crisis and so many others.

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