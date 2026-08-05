There are moments in history when people stop asking, “What happened?” and begin asking, “How did we get here?”

For me, this is one of those moments.

I have spent my entire adult life believing that the United States was the greatest country in the world. It was not because America was perfect. It never has been. It was because this nation always seemed willing to confront its mistakes and move forward. Progress may have been slow, but it was possible.

Today, I struggle to recognize that America.

As a Hispanic American and as a man with a severe disability, I have watched policy after policy leave me wondering where people like me fit into the future of this country.

Instead of feeling like a citizen whose voice matters, there are days when I feel as though I have become part of a group that is viewed as disposable.

That is a painful realization.

When I see immigrants treated as though every one of them is a criminal, I worry about what that says to every Hispanic family, even those of us who are citizens. Too often, people are judged by the language they speak, the color of their skin, or their last name before anyone knows their story.

When I hear proposals that could reduce services for people with disabilities or make it harder to receive the support that allows us to live independently, I cannot help but ask whether our lives are truly valued.

When I see diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives attacked as though they are somehow dangerous, I wonder whether the progress that generations fought so hard to achieve is beginning to disappear.

These concerns are not abstract political debates for me.

They are personal.

My disability means I depend on caregivers every single day. Without those services, I cannot simply “work harder” or “figure it out.” They are what allow me to live in my own home, participate in my community, write these articles, advocate for others, and live with dignity.

That is not a luxury.

It is independence.

When those programs become political targets, it is impossible not to feel vulnerable.

The same is true for many Hispanic families, LGBTQ+ Americans, veterans, seniors, religious minorities, and countless others who wonder whether they still have an equal place in the American story.

None of us should have to wonder whether our government sees us as less deserving because of who we are.

I want to be clear about something.

This article is not about hate.

It is not about attacking people who disagree with me politically.

Reasonable people can support different candidates and different policies. That is part of democracy.

What troubles me is when political rhetoric begins to divide Americans into groups that deserve respect and groups that deserve suspicion.

History has shown us where that kind of thinking can lead.

America has always been strongest when it expanded freedom, not when it narrowed it.

The Civil Rights Movement.

The Americans with Disabilities Act.

Marriage equality.

Countless moments when this nation decided that more people deserved a seat at the table, not fewer.

Those achievements were not gifts.

People marched for them.

People fought for them.

People sacrificed for them.

I fear what happens if we stop defending those hard-earned rights.

Despite everything, I still believe in America.

I still believe in the Constitution.

I still believe that our democracy is strongest when every citizen, regardless of race, disability, religion, sexual orientation, gender, or national origin, is treated with equal dignity under the law.

That belief is why I continue writing.

It is why I continue advocating.

It is why I continue speaking out.

Because silence has never protected anyone.

I hope future generations inherit an America where no child grows up believing they are worth less because of their disability.

Where no Hispanic family feels they must constantly prove they belong.

Where differences are seen as strengths rather than threats.

Most of all, I hope we remember something simple.

A nation is not judged by how it treats the powerful.

It is judged by how it treats those with the least power.

If we forget that, we risk losing something far more valuable than politics.

We risk losing the very character that made America a beacon of hope for millions around the world.

As citizens, we each have a responsibility to decide what kind of nation we want to leave behind.

I know the America I still believe in.

I hope we find our way back to it.

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