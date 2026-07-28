Imagine having a child, parent, brother or sister with a serious disability.

The medical treatment they need is unavailable in their country. The specialists are not there. The proper wheelchair, communication device, therapy or home-care support cannot be found. You hear that the United States may offer your loved one a better chance at survival, independence and dignity.

You begin the long immigration process.

Then you discover that your family member’s disability, health needs and possible use of public services could become part of the government’s decision about whether that person should be allowed into the country or receive permanent residency.

That is the fear now facing immigrant families under the Trump administration’s new public-charge rule.

And as a disabled immigrant whose family came to the United States looking for medical treatment, I find this deeply personal and extremely concerning.

What Is Changing?

On July 20, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security published a final rule rescinding the public-charge regulations adopted in 2022. The new policy takes effect on September 18, 2026, and applies to certain applications for admission or permanent residency submitted on or after that date.

Under immigration law, some applicants can be denied admission or a green card if officials decide they are likely to become a “public charge,” meaning they may become primarily dependent on government assistance.

The new rule gives immigration officers broader discretion to examine an applicant’s circumstances. Factors can include age, health, family situation, income, assets, education, employment history and the receipt or expected receipt of certain public benefits.

For people with disabilities, the word health carries enormous weight.

The Department of Homeland Security says that disability alone will not automatically cause an application to be denied. However, the agency also says officials may consider the effects of a disability when evaluating whether an applicant will be self-sufficient or may become dependent on government assistance.

That distinction may sound reassuring on paper.

In real life, it raises a frightening question:

How does a family prove that a disabled person will never need help?

Disability Is Expensive

People with disabilities may require medical specialists, prescription medications, therapy, accessible housing, personal-care attendants, durable medical equipment, transportation services or long-term support.

Those needs do not make someone a burden.

They are part of living with a disability.

Yet an immigration officer may now have broad authority to consider how a person’s disability affects employment, income and the possibility of needing public assistance. Even when disability is not supposed to be the sole reason for a denial, it may influence several parts of the government’s evaluation.

A person’s health may affect the ability to work.

The ability to work may affect income.

Income may affect access to insurance.

The lack of insurance may affect the likelihood of needing Medicaid or another assistance program.

Suddenly, the disability is not being counted once. It may shape nearly every category being examined.

During the rulemaking process, disability advocates warned that disability-related needs could be misinterpreted as evidence that a person is likely to become dependent on the government. They also warned that leaving these decisions to individual officers could open the door to misunderstanding and implicit bias.

That should concern every family considering bringing a disabled loved one to the United States.

My Family Came Here Because I Had Cerebral Palsy

My family came to the United States from Chile looking for medical treatment for my cerebral palsy.

They did not come because they wanted to take advantage of the government.

They came because they were parents searching for hope.

They wanted access to doctors, hospitals, technology and opportunities that were not available to me in Chile at the time. They wanted their disabled child to have the best possible chance at life.

That decision changed my future.

I received medical care. I went to school. I earned university degrees. I became a web designer, an author and a disability-rights activist. I created Disability & Justice because I believe people with disabilities deserve to be heard and treated as full human beings.

But I cannot help wondering what would happen to a family like mine today.

Would an immigration officer look at a young child with cerebral palsy and see potential?

Or would that officer see future medical expenses?

Would the government recognize a family willing to work, sacrifice and care for its child?

Or would it calculate the price of wheelchairs, therapy and personal assistance and conclude that the child might someday become a public charge?

That possibility should disturb us.

My life cannot be measured by the cost of my disability.

Neither can the life of any immigrant with a disability.

The Fear May Cause Harm Before Anyone Is Denied

One of the most troubling parts of this rule is its potential “chilling effect.”

A chilling effect happens when people avoid services, medical care or benefits because they are afraid of possible immigration consequences, even when they are legally eligible for those services.

The Department of Homeland Security itself acknowledges that eliminating clear definitions may cause confusion and lead people who are not subject to the public-charge rule to withdraw from or avoid benefit programs.

Read that again.

The government recognizes that people may become confused and afraid enough to give up assistance for which they legally qualify.

Families may decide not to apply for Medicaid.

Parents may avoid obtaining therapy for a disabled child.

Caregivers may postpone medical appointments.

People may go without prescriptions, mobility equipment, food assistance or accessible housing because they fear that accepting help could later be used against an immigration application.

Disability Scoop reported that advocates are especially worried about immigrants with disabilities and families caring for disabled relatives. The American Association of People with Disabilities has warned that many disabled people come to the United States specifically because they need medical care, technology or support that is unavailable in their countries.

This rule could make those families think twice.

Some may never begin the immigration process.

Others may come but avoid seeking care.

Some may remain in countries where their loved ones cannot obtain appropriate medical treatment.

The government may call that self-sufficiency.

I call it fear.

What About Benefits Received by Other Family Members?

The rule is complicated when it comes to benefits used by members of an applicant’s household.

The Department of Homeland Security says it will generally focus on the person applying for admission or permanent residency, not benefits received by other relatives. However, an officer may consider certain information about benefits received by a family member when it reflects the applicant’s income or financial ability to support that person.

For an ordinary family without an immigration lawyer, that is hardly crystal clear.

Suppose a United States citizen child with a disability receives Medicaid.

Could that affect a parent’s application because the parent’s income made the child eligible?

Suppose an immigrant parent must leave work to care for a disabled child.

Could the parent’s reduced income be held against the parent?

Suppose a family member requires extensive medical support.

Will an officer assume the applicant will eventually need government assistance?

These decisions are supposed to be individualized. But broad discretion also means families may not know how a particular officer will interpret their circumstances.

When the stakes include medical care, family unity and permanent residency, uncertainty is not a small inconvenience.

It can change lives.

The Administration’s Argument

The Trump administration argues that immigration officers need greater flexibility to determine whether applicants are likely to become dependent on government assistance. It says the previous rule restricted officers too heavily and prevented them from considering the full circumstances of each applicant.

There is nothing unreasonable about expecting immigration applicants to provide financial information or explain how they plan to support themselves.

But disability complicates any simple definition of self-sufficiency.

Many disabled people require assistance and still contribute enormously to their families and communities.

Some work full-time.

Some work part-time.

Some volunteer, study, create art, raise children, advocate, write, teach or provide emotional support to their families.

Others cannot work because of their disabilities.

Their lives still have value.

Receiving assistance does not erase a person’s dignity, intelligence, character or contribution to society.

America must be very careful not to turn “public charge” into a polite government phrase for disabled people need not apply.

Families Need Accurate Legal Advice

This rule does not apply to every immigrant or every immigration category. Certain people, including many refugees and asylum-seekers, may be exempt from the public-charge ground of inadmissibility. A disability by itself is not supposed to result in an automatic denial.

Families should not cancel medical care or withdraw from benefits based only on a frightening headline.

However, they should take this change seriously.

Anyone considering bringing a family member with a disability to the United States should speak with a qualified immigration attorney or a Department of Justice-accredited immigration representative before submitting an application, surrendering benefits or making major medical decisions.

Do not rely on rumors.

Do not rely on Facebook experts.

And certainly do not assume that every person calling himself an immigration consultant is qualified to give legal advice.

The consequences are too serious.

America Must Decide What Kind of Country It Wants to Be

Families do not leave their homes, relatives, language and culture casually.

Many come because someone they love needs a chance.

That was my family’s story.

My parents looked at their child with cerebral palsy and refused to accept that his future should be determined by where he happened to be born. They searched for treatment and opportunity, and the United States gave me possibilities that helped shape the person I became.

Today, another family may be making that same decision.

They may be looking at a disabled child and wondering whether America will welcome them or judge that child by the projected cost of keeping the child alive and healthy.

A nation has the right to maintain an immigration system.

But a civilized nation must also recognize the difference between protecting its resources and treating disability as evidence of human worthlessness.

People with disabilities are not financial liabilities on a government spreadsheet.

We are human beings.

We are family members.

We are students, workers, writers, voters, advocates, neighbors and citizens.

My family came to the United States looking for hope.

This new rule may tell families like mine that hope is available only to those who can prove they will never need help.

That is not merely concerning.

It is a warning about the kind of America we are becoming.

I want to hear from you. Please comment on this issue we are facing from this administration.

Leave a comment

Share