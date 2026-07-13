Daniel Carvajal

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Jeff V
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Hopefully you don’t have in-laws that want to take everything.

Have everything in order with a good Lawyer. Have a Trust set up. If in Canada suggest a Hanson Trust.

I also have Cerebral Palsy, both Parents are gone.

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