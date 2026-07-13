Editor’s Note: This article is deeply personal. While it tells my story, I know I am not alone. Across America, thousands of disabled adults depend on aging parents who have spent a lifetime caring for them. It is a conversation many families avoid because it is painful. Yet it is one we need to have.

My father is 87 years old.

My mother is 82.

Those aren’t just numbers to me. They are daily reminders that time keeps moving forward.

As a disabled adult with Cerebral Palsy, I have relied on my parents throughout my life. They have been my advocates, my supporters, my transportation when I needed it, my problem solvers, and the people who always found a way to help me overcome the obstacles that came with my disability.

Like many families, we have built our lives around routines that have existed for decades.

But now, I find myself facing a reality I never wanted to think about.

What happens when they’re gone?

Most people eventually lose their parents. That is part of life.

For disabled adults, however, that loss often brings another layer of uncertainty that few people truly understand.

It isn’t only about grief.

It is also about survival.

If I lose my mother first, my entire life will change overnight.

Because of the level of care I require, I would need a live-in attendant twenty-four hours a day. That isn’t a luxury or something I would simply prefer. It would become a necessity.

My mother has spent decades helping coordinate my life, making sure my needs are met, and providing the stability that has allowed me to live independently in my own home. Losing her would mean losing far more than my mother. It would mean losing one of the people who has quietly held my world together.

If I lose my father first, the loss will be different, but just as profound.

I will miss our little outings for a cafecito.

To someone else, it might seem like nothing more than a cup of coffee.

To me, those moments mean everything.

We sit together, talk about life, laugh, and enjoy each other’s company. Those simple moments have become some of my favorite memories.

My father also takes me to medical appointments whenever he can. Around the house, he fixes the little things most people never think about. A loose hinge. Something that needs adjusting. A repair that keeps my home functioning the way I need it to.

They’re small acts of kindness.

But when you add them together over a lifetime, they become acts of love.

Several years ago, my mother and I had one of the hardest conversations we’ve ever had.

We talked about what would happen after she is gone.

She prepared a living trust that leaves me the home where we live today. Knowing that I will continue to have a roof over my head brings me comfort during an otherwise heartbreaking conversation.

But what meant even more to me was what she told my siblings.

She told them they must allow me to choose my own future.

Those words have stayed with me ever since.

She wasn’t asking them to make every decision for me.

She was asking them to respect me.

To remember that although I have a significant physical disability, I have spent my entire adult life making decisions about my own future.

That may be one of the greatest gifts a parent can leave behind.

The older my parents become, the more I realize that planning isn’t about expecting the worst.

It’s about loving your family enough to prepare them for a future you may not be there to see.

I know many disabled adults avoid these conversations because they’re painful.

Parents avoid them because they don’t want to upset their children.

Children avoid them because they don’t want to imagine life without their parents.

But avoiding the conversation doesn’t stop time.

If anything, it makes the future harder.

I don’t know how many more cafecitos my dad and I will share.

I don’t know how many more birthdays I’ll celebrate with both of my parents beside me.

None of us knows those answers.

What I do know is this.

Every ride to a doctor’s appointment.

Every repair around the house.

Every conversation with my mother about the future.

Every cup of coffee with my father.

These are no longer ordinary moments.

They are memories still being made.

If you are a disabled adult with aging parents, I hope you know you are not alone.

If you are a parent caring for an adult child with a disability, thank you.

Thank you for every sacrifice that often goes unseen.

Thank you for every appointment, every sleepless night, every difficult decision, and every act of unconditional love.

Your work matters more than you may ever realize.

As for me, I will continue to treasure every day I have with my parents.

Because while none of us can stop time, we can choose to appreciate the people who have stood beside us through every chapter of our lives.

I want to hear from you.

If you’re a disabled adult with aging parents, or you’re a parent caring for an adult child with a disability, what are your hopes and concerns for the future? Share your story in the comments. Your experience may help another family realize they are not facing this journey alone.

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