“My father, Luis T. Carvajal, holds me during a family trip to Walt Disney World in the late 1970s. Looking back at this photograph today, I see more than a father and son enjoying a day together. I see a man who would spend a lifetime supporting, encouraging, and believing in me.”

Editor’s Note

A few days ago, my father and I went out for coffee together. It was a simple outing, nothing extraordinary. As we sat and talked, he looked at me and jokingly referred to me as a “journalist.”

It made me smile.

But it also made me realize something important.

At 56 years old, I still value my father’s words and encouragement as much as I did when I was a child.

As people with disabilities, we often talk about caregivers, accessibility, and advocacy. What we don’t always talk about is the role our fathers play in helping shape our confidence, independence, and determination. My father has witnessed every chapter of my life, from my early struggles with cerebral palsy to my education, career, and work as a disability advocate and writer.

This Father’s Day, I find myself reflecting not only on my own father, but on what fatherhood truly means. Beyond the gifts and celebrations, Father’s Day is an opportunity to recognize the men who stood beside us, believed in us, sacrificed for us, and helped us become who we are today.

This article is dedicated to my father, Luis T. Carvajal, and to fathers everywhere whose love, guidance, and quiet strength leave a lasting impact on the lives of their children.

Every year, Father’s Day arrives with family gatherings, backyard barbecues, greeting cards, and social media tributes. Children search for the perfect gift. Restaurants fill with families celebrating together. Photos are shared, memories are recalled, and for one day, fathers are placed at the center of the spotlight.

Yet the true meaning of Father’s Day goes much deeper than a gift, a card, or a special meal.

At its core, Father’s Day is about recognizing the men who helped shape our lives.

A father is often one of the first people to teach us about responsibility, perseverance, and character. He is the person who encourages us to keep going when things become difficult. He teaches us lessons through both words and actions. Sometimes he is our biggest supporter. Other times he is the person who challenges us to become stronger.

Many fathers spend their lives quietly sacrificing for their families.

They work long hours.

They carry burdens that their children may never fully see.

They worry about bills, health, education, and the future.

They often put the needs of their children ahead of their own.

And they rarely ask for recognition.

For many of us, it is only as adults that we begin to truly understand the sacrifices our fathers made.

As children, we often take their presence for granted.

As adults, we recognize the countless ways they protected us, guided us, and helped us navigate life’s challenges.

For those of us living with disabilities, the role of a father can take on an even deeper meaning.

A father may become an advocate long before his child understands the word.

He may sit through medical appointments, challenge systems that create barriers, and spend years fighting for opportunities that others take for granted.

He becomes a protector, a problem solver, and a source of strength.

He celebrates victories that others may overlook.

He stands beside us during moments of uncertainty.

And he often carries worries that he never shares.

As a person with cerebral palsy, I have been fortunate to have a father who has been present throughout my life’s journey.

He has witnessed my struggles and my successes.

He has watched me face obstacles, pursue my education, build a career, and become an advocate for disability rights.

He has seen moments of frustration and moments of triumph.

Through it all, his support has remained constant.

As I have grown older, I have come to appreciate not only what my father has done for me, but who he is.

I have learned that fatherhood is not measured by wealth, status, or grand gestures.

It is measured by consistency.

By showing up.

By being present.

By offering encouragement when it is needed most.

Sometimes the most powerful expressions of love are the simplest ones.

A conversation over coffee.

A word of encouragement.

A shared laugh.

A reminder that someone believes in you.

When my father called me a journalist during our recent outing, it may have seemed like a small comment.

But to me, it meant something much larger.

It was a reminder that he sees the work I am doing.

It was recognition from someone whose opinion has mattered to me for my entire life.

And it reminded me that no matter how old we become, the encouragement of a parent still carries tremendous weight.

Father’s Day is not only about celebrating fathers who are with us today.

It is also about honoring fathers who have passed away, stepfathers who stepped forward when they were needed, grandfathers who became father figures, mentors who provided guidance, and all the men who have helped shape the lives of others through love, sacrifice, and commitment.

Not everyone has the same relationship with their father.

For some, Father’s Day brings joy.

For others, it may bring reflection, sadness, or complicated emotions.

Yet the day still serves as an opportunity to recognize the positive impact that good fathers and father figures can have on the lives of those they love.

As I celebrate Father’s Day this year, I find myself grateful.

Grateful for the lessons.

Grateful for the sacrifices.

Grateful for the support.

Grateful for the example my father has set throughout his life.

One of the greatest gifts a father can give is not money, success, or material possessions.

It is his presence.

His belief in us.

His willingness to stand beside us through life’s challenges.

Those gifts last a lifetime.

Nearly fifty years later. Yesterday’s family gathering reminded me that while time changes all of us, the bond between a father and his children endures. The little boy in the Disney photograph is now 58 years old. The father holding him is now 88. What remains unchanged is the love, guidance, and example that only a father can provide.

To my father, Luis T. Carvajal, thank you.

And to all fathers, grandfathers, caregivers, mentors, and father figures everywhere:

Happy Father’s Day.

Your influence reaches farther than you may ever know, and your legacy lives on in the lives you have helped shape.

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