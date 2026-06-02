I was planning to take a short break from writing.

In fact, I had only been away from the keyboard for two days.

Two days.

That’s all it took for me to come back and discover that the federal government is considering a proposal that could reduce or eliminate SSI benefits for nearly 400,000 Americans with disabilities and seniors.

So much for vacation.

As someone who lives with a disability and depends on services that help me remain in my own home, I couldn’t stay silent.

My readers need to know what’s happening.

What Is Being Proposed?

The Social Security Administration is considering a rule that would reverse changes made in 2024 regarding how SSI recipients are treated when they live with family members or receive help with food and housing.

Under the proposal, SNAP benefits would no longer count toward the definition of a “public assistance household.”

That may sound like government jargon, but the consequences are very real.

If this proposal becomes law, support that disabled people receive from family members could once again be counted against them when Social Security calculates SSI eligibility and benefit amounts.

The result?

Some people could see their SSI checks reduced.

Others could lose SSI eligibility entirely.

Nearly 400,000 Lives Could Be Affected

According to estimates cited by disability advocates and policy analysts, nearly 400,000 SSI recipients could be impacted. About 275,000 people could see benefit reductions, while approximately 100,000 could lose eligibility altogether.

Think about that.

Hundreds of thousands of disabled Americans and seniors waking up one day to discover that the financial lifeline they depend on has been cut.

Not because they committed fraud.

Not because they suddenly became wealthy.

But because they live with family.

The Reality of Living on Disability Benefits

I want policymakers to answer a simple question.

How is anyone supposed to survive on approximately $1,375 a month in today’s economy?

Seriously.

Rent is higher.

Groceries are higher.

Electric bills are higher.

Insurance is higher.

Medical expenses are higher.

Everything costs more.

Meanwhile, disabled Americans are being expected to stretch every dollar further and further.

Many of us are already living paycheck to paycheck.

Many depend on family support because there are no realistic alternatives.

Many rely on aging parents.

Many are desperately searching for caregivers in the middle of a nationwide caregiver shortage.

Many are one unexpected expense away from financial disaster.

And now we’re talking about taking even more away?

Family Support Should Not Be Punished

Here’s what really bothers me.

The proposal essentially treats family support as a problem.

Think about that.

A parent opens their home to their disabled son or daughter.

A sibling helps with groceries.

A family member provides a place to live because affordable accessible housing doesn’t exist.

And somehow that becomes grounds for reducing benefits?

That makes absolutely no sense.

Families step in because the system often fails.

When there aren’t enough caregivers.

When affordable housing isn’t available.

When waiting lists stretch for years.

Families become the safety net.

Instead of supporting those families, this proposal could punish them.

Will This Affect SSDI?

This is an important distinction.

Based on what has been reported so far, this proposal targets SSI, not SSDI.

SSDI is based on a person’s work history and Social Security contributions.

SSI is a needs-based program.

If you receive SSDI only, this proposal does not appear to directly affect your monthly benefit.

However, people who receive both SSDI and SSI could still be affected through the SSI portion of their benefits.

Nothing Has Changed Yet

It is important to understand that this proposal is not currently in effect.

The rule would still have to move through the federal rulemaking process.

There would be a public comment period.

There could be legal challenges.

The current rules remain in place today.

That means there is still time for advocates, families, disability organizations, and concerned citizens to speak up.

And they should.

Why This Matters

This isn’t just about numbers on a spreadsheet.

This is about people.

It’s about the disabled adult living with their parents because they can’t afford accessible housing.

It’s about the senior citizen struggling to survive on a fixed income.

It’s about families doing everything they can to keep loved ones out of institutions.

It’s about dignity.

It’s about independence.

It’s about survival.

For years, politicians have talked about helping people with disabilities live in their communities instead of institutions.

This proposal moves in the opposite direction.

My Final Thoughts

I’ve only been away from Disability & Justice for two days.

Two days.

And already I’m writing about another proposal that could make life harder for disabled Americans.

That tells you everything you need to know.

The fight for disability rights doesn’t take vacations.

The fight against poverty doesn’t take vacations.

The fight for dignity doesn’t take vacations.

And apparently neither do the threats facing our community.

If you receive SSI, have a family member who receives SSI, or care about disability rights, now is the time to pay attention.

Because when policies like this move forward quietly, it is disabled Americans who end up paying the price.

And frankly, we’ve already paid enough.

This article is being made available free of charge. Please share it with family members, caregivers, disability advocates, and anyone who believes disabled Americans deserve the opportunity to live with dignity and security.

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