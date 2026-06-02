Daniel Carvajal

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Louisa John Krol
Jun 2

True as it may very well be that the fight for dignity takes no vacations, I believe that if you need a break, it’s a wise idea to take one. As a substacker who subscribes to several people here across various fields, political, literary or the other humanities, I find it impossible to keep up with the sheer volume of material that lands in my inbox. I’d be just as happy, maybe happier, if people posted content once a week instead of daily, and took the breaks they need more regularly. Warm regards from Australia x

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