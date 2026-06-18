Daniel Carvajal

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Tabitha M. Johnson
Jun 18

I go through the same thought process while window shopping "accessible" houses on Redfin (a hobby I enjoy, as there's certainly no money to go actually buying a house!). All I have to do is imagine that I'm full time in the wheelchair now (soon, but not just yet). Then I look at the pictures and just laugh and laugh.

People seriously think putting a grab bar by the toilet and one in the shower/tub makes it suddenly accessible. It's a joke, really.

But not the haha joke kind. More like the joke that kinda makes you want to puke.

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