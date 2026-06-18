Travel can be exciting. It can open doors to new experiences, new friendships, and new adventures. But for many people with disabilities, travel also comes with a level of uncertainty that most travelers never have to consider.

One of the biggest concerns is finding a hotel room that is truly accessible.

Notice I said truly accessible.

Many hotels advertise accessible accommodations. They proudly display the wheelchair symbol on their websites and booking pages. Yet time and time again, disabled travelers arrive only to discover that the room does not meet their actual needs.

As a power wheelchair user with Cerebral Palsy, I cannot simply book a room and assume everything will work out. Every trip requires planning, research, phone calls, and often a leap of faith.

Unfortunately, I have learned that accessibility can mean very different things to different people.

Accessibility Is Not One-Size-Fits-All

One of the biggest misconceptions in the travel industry is that there is a single definition of an accessible hotel room.

There isn’t.

A room that works perfectly for someone with one disability may be completely unusable for someone else.

In my own experience, I have stayed in hotel rooms that were advertised as accessible, only to discover there was not enough space to use my Hoyer lift safely.

Think about that for a moment.

The doorway may have been wide enough. The bathroom may have had grab bars. The room may have checked every box on a compliance checklist.

Yet if I cannot safely transfer from my wheelchair to the bed because there isn’t enough floor space for my lift, then the room is not accessible for me.

That is not a minor inconvenience.

That is a major barrier to independence and safety.

After a long day of travel, the last thing a disabled traveler should have to worry about is whether they can safely get into bed.

The Difference Between Compliance and Accessibility

Too often, hotels focus on meeting the minimum requirements.

Accessibility becomes a box to check rather than a commitment to serving guests with disabilities.

A room may technically meet accessibility standards while still creating challenges for the people who depend on those accommodations.

True accessibility goes beyond compliance.

It means understanding how disabled people actually use a room.

It means ensuring there is enough space to maneuver a wheelchair.

It means making sure roll-in showers are truly accessible.

It means considering transfer needs, bed heights, furniture placement, and access to amenities throughout the property.

Most importantly, it means listening to disabled travelers.

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Questions Every Disabled Traveler Should Ask

Over the years, many travelers with disabilities have learned that online descriptions are often not enough.

Before booking a room, it is worth asking questions such as:

Can you provide photos of the room?

What is the height of the bed?

Is the shower a true roll-in shower?

How much clearance exists around the bed?

Are there grab bars in the bathroom?

Is there enough room for a power wheelchair to turn around?

Are elevators available and working?

Is the pool lift operational?

These questions may seem excessive to some people.

For disabled travelers, they can make the difference between a successful trip and a frustrating experience.

Accessibility Means Dignity

When people think about accessibility, they often focus on ramps, elevators, and parking spaces.

Those features matter.

But accessibility is about much more than physical structures.

Accessibility is about dignity.

It is about independence.

It is about having the same opportunity to travel, explore, and enjoy life as everyone else.

No traveler should arrive at a hotel and wonder whether they will be able to use the bathroom, take a shower, or get into bed safely.

Those are basic expectations that many people take for granted.

A Better Path Forward

Hotels can improve accessibility by providing detailed room measurements, photographs, and accurate descriptions of accessibility features.

Staff should receive disability awareness training and understand that accessibility needs vary from person to person.

Most importantly, hotels should involve people with disabilities in the design and evaluation of accessible accommodations.

The disability community does not expect perfection.

We do expect honesty, transparency, and a genuine commitment to inclusion.

Because at the end of the day, accessibility is not about checking a box.

It is about ensuring that every traveler has the opportunity to experience the world with dignity, safety, and independence.

And that is something worth investing in.

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