Editor’s Note: This article is intended to provide general information and promote disability awareness. It should not replace advice from a qualified medical professional.

When people hear the words “multiple sclerosis,” many may recognize the name but have little understanding of what it actually means.

Some assume MS is only a condition that affects walking. Others may believe that everyone with MS eventually needs a wheelchair. Neither assumption tells the full story.

Multiple sclerosis, commonly called MS, is a lifelong condition that affects the brain, spinal cord and nerves connected to vision. It can affect movement, balance, eyesight, energy, memory, speech and other parts of everyday life.

The most important thing to understand is that MS does not affect everyone in the same way.

One person may experience mild symptoms and continue working for many years. Another may deal with serious fatigue, pain or mobility problems. Some people have symptoms that come and go, while others experience changes that slowly become more noticeable.

MS can be unpredictable, and that unpredictability is often one of its greatest challenges.

What Is Multiple Sclerosis?

The human body has an immune system that is supposed to protect us from infections and illnesses.

With MS, the immune system becomes confused and attacks part of the body instead.

It damages the protective covering around the nerves in the brain and spinal cord. That covering is called myelin.

A simple way to understand myelin is to think about the plastic coating around an electrical wire. The coating protects the wire and helps electricity travel safely.

When that coating is damaged, the signal may slow down, become confused or fail to reach its destination.

Something similar can happen with MS. Messages traveling between the brain and the rest of the body may not arrive correctly. This can cause weakness, numbness, vision problems, pain, poor balance and many other symptoms.

The word “sclerosis” refers to areas of scar-like damage that can form where the protective covering has been attacked.

What Causes MS?

Doctors and researchers still do not know the exact cause of MS.

They believe it may develop because of a combination of factors involving the immune system, a person’s genes and things in the environment. Certain infections, smoking and low vitamin D levels have also been studied as possible risk factors.

Having a family member with MS may increase a person’s chances of developing it, but MS is not passed down in a simple or predictable way. Most people who have a relative with MS will not develop the condition themselves.

MS can affect people of any race or background. Symptoms often begin between the ages of 20 and 40, although people can be diagnosed when they are younger or older. Women are diagnosed more often than men.

What Are the Symptoms?

MS symptoms depend on which nerves have been affected.

Common symptoms can include:

Extreme tiredness

Weakness in the arms or legs

Numbness or tingling

Muscle stiffness or painful spasms

Trouble walking

Poor balance

Dizziness

Blurry or double vision

Temporary loss of vision

Pain

Bladder or bowel problems

Difficulty concentrating

Memory problems

Changes in mood

Trouble speaking or swallowing

A person with MS will not necessarily experience all of these symptoms.

Some symptoms may also be invisible. A person may look fine while struggling with crushing fatigue, pain, numbness or difficulty thinking clearly.

That is why telling someone with MS, “But you don’t look sick,” is not helpful. Disability does not have to be obvious to be real.

MS Fatigue Is More Than Feeling Tired

Fatigue is one of the most common MS symptoms, but it is not the same as being tired after a long day.

MS fatigue can feel like the body has suddenly run out of power. Even simple activities, such as taking a shower, cooking a meal or getting dressed, may require a great deal of energy.

Rest may help, but it does not always make the fatigue disappear.

This can be difficult for other people to understand. Someone with MS may cancel plans or need to stop an activity without much warning. That does not mean the person is lazy, rude or uninterested.

It means their body has reached its limit.

Symptoms Can Change From Day to Day

Someone with MS might walk without assistance one day but use a cane, walker, scooter or wheelchair on another day.

This does not mean the person is pretending.

MS symptoms may become worse because of heat, illness, stress, poor sleep or overexertion. Even a small increase in body temperature can temporarily make some symptoms more noticeable.

Mobility equipment should not be viewed as a symbol of failure. A wheelchair, walker or scooter may allow someone to work, shop, travel and participate in family life while saving valuable energy.

These devices provide freedom. They do not take it away.

Are There Different Types of MS?

There are several ways MS can develop.

Relapsing-Remitting MS

This is the most common type when people are first diagnosed.

A person experiences a period when new symptoms appear or old symptoms become worse. This is sometimes called a relapse or attack.

The symptoms may later improve partly or completely. The person may then go for months or years without another major attack.

Secondary-Progressive MS

Some people who first have relapsing-remitting MS later begin experiencing a steadier worsening of their symptoms.

They may still have occasional attacks, but their overall abilities may gradually change.

Primary-Progressive MS

With this form, symptoms gradually become worse from the beginning instead of appearing through separate attacks followed by recovery.

Even within these groups, each person’s experience is different. A diagnosis cannot tell us exactly what someone’s future will look like.

How Is MS Diagnosed?

There is no single test that immediately proves someone has MS.

Doctors usually review the person’s symptoms and medical history. They may conduct physical examinations, blood tests, vision tests and other procedures.

An MRI scan is often used to look for areas of damage in the brain or spinal cord. Doctors must also rule out other conditions that can cause similar symptoms.

Getting a diagnosis may take time. That waiting period can be frightening and frustrating, especially when a person knows that something is wrong but does not yet have an explanation.

Is There a Cure for MS?

There is currently no cure for multiple sclerosis.

However, that does not mean there is no treatment or no hope.

Several treatments can reduce the number of attacks, limit new nerve damage and slow the condition for many people. Starting treatment early may lower the number of relapses and reduce the risk of future disability.

Other treatments can help manage symptoms such as pain, muscle stiffness, fatigue, depression and bladder problems.

Physical therapy may help with strength, balance and movement. Occupational therapy can help people find safer or less tiring ways to complete everyday tasks. Counseling and support groups can also help people handle the emotional side of living with a long-term and unpredictable condition.

Researchers continue studying better treatments, including ways to protect nerves and possibly repair some of the damage caused by MS.

There is no cure today, but treatment has improved greatly. The outlook for someone diagnosed now can be very different from what it was several decades ago.

Does MS Shorten a Person’s Life?

This is one of the first questions many people ask after a diagnosis.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, most people with MS have a normal life expectancy. MS itself is rarely fatal.

Some studies have found that people with MS may, on average, have a somewhat shorter life expectancy than the general population. However, earlier diagnosis, improved treatment and better management of complications continue to improve the outlook.

There is no single countdown clock that begins when someone receives an MS diagnosis.

Many people live for decades with MS. They have families, careers, friendships, hobbies and full lives.

Their lives may require adjustments, but adjustment is not the same thing as giving up.

Famous People Who Have MS

Several well-known people have spoken publicly about living with multiple sclerosis.

Christina Applegate

Actress Christina Applegate, known for Married… with Children and Dead to Me, announced that she had been diagnosed with MS in 2021.

She has spoken honestly about pain, mobility problems and the emotional difficulty of adjusting to major changes in her life and career.

Selma Blair

Actress Selma Blair, known for films such as Legally Blonde and Cruel Intentions, revealed her MS diagnosis in 2018.

She has appeared publicly using a cane and has spoken openly about mobility, speech problems, pain and treatment.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, best known for playing Meadow Soprano on The Sopranos, was diagnosed when she was a young adult.

She kept her diagnosis private for many years because she feared it could affect her acting career. She now speaks publicly about MS and cohosts the MeSsy podcast with Christina Applegate.

Montel Williams

Former television talk show host Montel Williams was diagnosed with MS in 1999.

He has spoken about living with serious pain and has used his public platform to raise awareness about the condition.

Jack Osbourne

Television personality Jack Osbourne was diagnosed with MS in 2012.

He has discussed the fear and uncertainty he experienced after his diagnosis, as well as the importance of learning about the condition and continuing to live an active life.

John King

CNN journalist John King has also publicly discussed living with MS.

His announcement helped remind viewers that a person can be living with a serious condition even while continuing to work in a demanding and highly visible career.

Other public figures who have discussed MS include country singer Clay Walker, musician Art Alexakis and the late actress Teri Garr.

Famous people can bring attention to MS, but their stories represent only a small part of the community.

Most people with MS do not have celebrity incomes, flexible work schedules or access to every possible service. Many must fight insurance companies, employers, transportation systems and public misunderstanding while also managing their health.

That part of the story must not be ignored.

MS Is Also a Disability-Rights Issue

Living with MS is not only about doctor visits and medicine.

It may also involve asking for workplace accommodations, fighting for accessible housing, needing help with transportation or dealing with insurance denials.

A person whose symptoms change may need flexible work hours, permission to work from home, more frequent breaks, accessible parking or changes to their workspace.

These are not special favors. They are tools that allow people to remain employed and independent.

People with MS may also encounter suspicion because their disability is not always visible or because their abilities change.

Society often expects disability to remain the same every day. Real life does not work that way.

A person can have a good morning and a terrible afternoon. Someone can walk a short distance but still need a wheelchair at the mall. A person can smile in a photograph while experiencing severe pain.

None of those things cancel each other out.

What Should Friends and Family Understand?

The best thing friends and relatives can do is listen.

Do not assume you know what the person needs. Ask.

Do not pressure someone to push through serious fatigue or pain. Do not treat the use of mobility equipment as a tragedy. Do not compare one person’s MS with another person’s experience.

Most importantly, do not make the person feel guilty for needing help or changing plans.

MS may be unpredictable, but respect should not be.

A Diagnosis Does Not Erase the Person

Multiple sclerosis can change a person’s abilities, routines and plans. It can bring uncertainty into areas of life that once seemed simple.

But a diagnosis does not erase someone’s personality, intelligence, dreams or value.

People with MS deserve good medical care, accessible communities, fair employment opportunities and the freedom to make their own decisions.

They do not need pity.

They need understanding, access and respect.

That is true not only for people with multiple sclerosis, but for the entire disability community.



I do have my aunt who has been living with this condition for years. This article I dedicated it to Aunt Lizbeth Buchbinder.







Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

I would like to hear from you my readers, do you have anybody who has MS?

Leave a comment