Daniel Carvajal

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Kenzie🦋Reloaded's avatar
Kenzie🦋Reloaded
13h

My oldest sibling has MS. They take the medicine Aubagio for MS. The generic will cost as low as $25-30 a month I believe. The brand name is $9000 a month. She gets the name brand.

Scanning the eye can help reveal the condition of Multiple Sclerosis. This is because the optic nerve goes all the way back in the brain. And this nerve is why a person can be hit on the back of the head and “see stars”.

https://www.nationalmssociety.org/

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TracyK's avatar
TracyK
8h

Thanks for this. It would be wonderful to do a similar feature on different disabling conditions from time to time. The unseen ones can be hard. People don’t know how much you are suffering. Another ever more painful neurological autoimmune condition called Adhesive Arachnoiditis can present similar symptoms to MS, gradually worsening over time. It’s also not curable, but treatable. It’s not given the attention that is needed in the medical community as its cause is often induced by medical procedures such as epidurals. It can also result from trauma or viral illness. If anyone else out there suffers, just want to give you recognition.

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