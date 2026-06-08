Daniel Carvajal

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Kamala's Disability Talks.'s avatar
Kamala's Disability Talks.
Jun 8

Thank you for writing and sharing this important message.

As a person living with total blindness, hearing impairment, and intellectual disabilities, I understand firsthand why Medicaid is so important for people with disabilities.

Many people see Medicaid as simply health insurance, but for millions of people with disabilities, it is much more than that. It is often the foundation that allows us to live independently, participate in our communities, access services, and maintain our quality of life.

Medicaid helps provide access to medical care, assistive technology, transportation, support services, rehabilitation programs, and many other resources that people with disabilities rely on every day. Without these services, many individuals would face significant barriers to employment, education, community involvement, and independent living.

Programs and services funded through Medicaid help people get out of bed in the morning, get to work, attend appointments, participate in community activities, continue their education, and pursue their goals. For many individuals with developmental disabilities and other disabilities, these supports are not luxuries—they are necessities.

I believe it is important for lawmakers and the public to understand that Medicaid is not just a line item in a budget. It represents real people, real lives, real families, and real opportunities. When services are reduced or funding is cut, the impact is felt by people who are simply trying to live full and meaningful lives.

Thank you for continuing to raise awareness about this issue and for advocating for the disability community. Conversations like these help people better understand why protecting Medicaid matters so much to so many of us.

We must continue speaking up and sharing our stories so that the voices of people with disabilities are heard.

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Paul Dutcher's avatar
Paul Dutcher
Jun 9

The things that burn my butt is first the people with disabled family members that dont speak out because of their own comfort. The same people that bemoan and B1*** that "people with disabilities need to pull themselves up by their own bootstraps". Then create toxic workplaces that are impossible to work in. Oh and btw since we tried they pull our be n efits, for several years!

As a tutor I had many students that became disabled as adults. Yes ive seen it up close. Theyre peved that it happened, and so much more peved that all the supports they lamented were there before they became disabled weren't what they thought. My first student who was an inspector for Hughes aircraft , instantly blind at 38, the construction worker that lost an arm as a construction worker, the secretary with carpet tunnels 40... THAT is the reality they need to know.

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