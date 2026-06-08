For millions of Americans with disabilities, Medicaid is not just health insurance.

It pays for personal care attendants, home and community-based services, medical equipment, therapies, transportation, and the support that allows us to live independently in our communities.

According to disability advocates, newly proposed Medicaid eligibility changes and reporting requirements could result in many people losing coverage, not because they are ineligible, but because they are unable to navigate complicated paperwork and reporting systems. Advocates warn that people with disabilities could be among those most affected. (disabilityscoop.com)

As a person with a disability myself, I know what Medicaid means. Without it, many of us could lose the services that allow us to get out of bed, go to work, participate in our communities, and live with dignity.

Congress needs to hear directly from the disability community, our families, caregivers, and allies.

What You Can Do Right Now

☎️ Call the U.S. Capitol Switchboard:

(202) 224-3121

Tell the operator your ZIP code and ask to be connected to your Representative and both of your Senators.

Sample Message

“Hello, my name is ______ and I am a constituent from ______.

I am calling to urge Senator/Representative ______ to oppose any Medicaid changes that could cause people with disabilities to lose coverage or services.

Medicaid is a lifeline for millions of Americans with disabilities. Please protect Medicaid and the home and community-based services that allow people with disabilities to live independently and participate in their communities.

Thank you.”

Why Your Call Matters

Members of Congress track phone calls from constituents every day. A few hundred calls can get attention. A few thousand calls can influence policy.

If you care about people with disabilities, now is the time to speak up.

Please Share This

Send this article to:

Family members

Friends

Caregivers

Disability organizations

Faith communities

Anyone who believes people with disabilities deserve to live independently

One phone call takes less than five minutes.

That call could help protect services that millions of Americans depend on every day.

Call Congress today: (202) 224-3121

Editor’s Note

Disability & Justice is making this article available to everyone without a paywall. Please share it widely on social media, by email, and with disability advocacy groups. The more people who see it, the stronger our voice becomes.

#ProtectMedicaid #DisabilityRights #MedicaidMatters #DisabilityJustice #NothingAboutUsWithoutUs