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This article is part of Disability & Justice’s ongoing examination of programs, policies, and systems that impact the lives of people with disabilities. Paid subscribers make this independent reporting possible.

Editor’s Note

Vocational Rehabilitation is one of those programs that sounds wonderful on paper.

They say they help people with disabilities find jobs.

That sounds simple.

But anyone who has lived inside the disability system knows that simple promises often become complicated realities.

As a disabled person, an advocate, and someone who believes deeply in the dignity of work, I want to take an honest look at Vocational Rehabilitation. Not just what they claim to do, but what they actually do.

This is not about attacking every counselor. Some counselors care. Some work hard. Some are trying to help people inside a system that is often slow, outdated, and buried under paperwork.

But the question remains:

Is Vocational Rehabilitation truly helping people with disabilities build meaningful careers?

Or is it another government system that knows how to create files, meetings, assessments, and plans, but struggles to deliver real employment?

Vocational Rehabilitation is one of those programs that sounds wonderful on paper.

They say they help people with disabilities find jobs.

But what exactly do they do?

As a person with cerebral palsy who has navigated disability services, higher education, and the employment system for decades, I decided to take an in-depth look at Vocational Rehabilitation.

This article examines how the program works, what services it provides, where it succeeds, where it falls short, and why so many qualified people with disabilities continue to struggle finding meaningful employment despite the existence of programs specifically designed to help them.

This is not a quick opinion piece. It’s a deep dive into one of the most important disability employment programs in America.

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