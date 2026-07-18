Daniel Carvajal

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Natalie Alexis's avatar
Natalie Alexis
8h

ABSO-FRICKIN-LUTELY WAY TOO FAR! ABOLISH ICE! STOP THE INHUMANE TREATMENT! 🔥

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Nieta Greene's avatar
Nieta Greene
6h

Thank you for writing this article for your subscribers. The more people on Substack that covers this better.

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