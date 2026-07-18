🚨 Editor’s Note

Every once in a while, a story comes along that forces us to stop everything else.

This is one of those stories.

If the information currently being reported is accurate, then what happened to Yeison Menjivar, a disabled man with Down syndrome who is deaf, non-speaking, has a history of seizures, and reportedly was taken into ICE custody without his essential medication, should outrage every American, regardless of political party.

This is not about immigration politics.

This is about humanity.

A nation is judged not by how it treats its strongest citizens, but by how it treats those who have the fewest ways to protect themselves.

That is why the reports surrounding Yeison Menjivar are so deeply disturbing.

According to advocates, Yeison is a man with multiple disabilities. He has Down syndrome. He is deaf. He does not speak. He has a seizure disorder and depends on medication to stay healthy.

Despite these profound disabilities, he was reportedly detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Even more alarming are reports that he entered custody without access to the medication he relies on.

Let that sink in.

Imagine being unable to hear the people around you.

Imagine being unable to explain that you need medication.

Imagine being unable to tell anyone that you’re scared.

Now imagine being placed in detention.

That isn’t just frightening.

It’s terrifying.

Disability Doesn’t Disappear at the Border

Whether someone is a U.S. citizen, a permanent resident, an asylum seeker, or undocumented, disability does not disappear because of immigration status.

A person with significant cognitive and communication disabilities requires accommodations.

They require patience.

They require caregivers who understand their needs.

Ignoring those needs can quickly become a medical emergency.

For someone with a seizure disorder, missing medication is not a minor inconvenience.

It can become life-threatening.

This Is Bigger Than Politics

Americans disagree on immigration policy.

Reasonable people can debate border security.

They can debate visas.

They can debate deportation policies.

But there should never be debate over treating disabled human beings with dignity.

No one should be placed in a situation where they cannot communicate, cannot advocate for themselves, and cannot obtain the medical care that keeps them alive.

That crosses a moral line.

What Disability Advocates Must Do

The disability community has spent decades fighting for equal treatment.

Those principles cannot stop at the doors of an immigration detention center.

If someone with profound disabilities is being detained, disability advocates, attorneys, medical professionals, and civil rights organizations must demand answers.

Questions that deserve immediate responses include:

Was Yeison provided with a qualified interpreter or appropriate communication support?

Has he received all of his prescribed seizure medication?

Has he been evaluated by medical professionals familiar with his disabilities?

Are reasonable accommodations being provided?

Is he safe?

These are not political questions.

They are human rights questions.

We Cannot Look Away

As a man living with severe cerebral palsy, I understand what it means to depend on others.

Many disabled Americans rely on caregivers every single day.

Many of us cannot simply explain our needs if those supports disappear.

That reality is exactly why stories like this strike such a deep chord.

Disability should never make someone invisible.

It should never make someone easier to overlook.

And it should never make someone easier to mistreat.

Our Voices Matter

The disability community has always been strongest when we speak together.

If the reports about Yeison Menjivar are true, we must demand transparency, accountability, and above all, compassion.

Because disability rights are human rights.

Always.

What Do You Think?

Should ICE be required to follow stricter protocols when detaining individuals with significant disabilities?

I’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments. Respectful discussion is always welcome.

No matter where you stand on immigration, every disabled person deserves dignity, proper medical care, and the chance to be heard.

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