Editor’s Note

One of the goals of Disability & Justice is to shine a light on barriers that many people never notice because they have never had to face them. When people think about accessibility, they often picture wheelchair ramps, accessible parking spaces, or automatic doors. Those things matter. But accessibility goes far beyond the physical world.

Sometimes the biggest barriers are the ones that can’t be seen.

Today, I want to talk about something that most people do every day without a second thought: making a phone call.

“Just Give Them a Call”

How many times have you heard those words?

“Just call customer service.”

“Just call the office.”

“Just call and ask.”

For many people, that sounds simple enough.

For many disabled people, it is anything but simple.

A phone call can be stressful, exhausting, inaccessible, and sometimes impossible. Yet our society continues to treat the telephone as the default solution to almost every problem.

Need information? Call.

Need help? Call.

Need to fix a mistake? Call.

Need government services? Call.

Need healthcare? Call.

The assumption is that everyone can pick up a phone and communicate easily.

That assumption leaves a lot of people behind.

Not Every Disability Is Visible

When people think about phone accessibility, they often think about individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing. While they certainly face significant challenges, they are not the only ones affected.

People with speech disabilities may struggle to be understood.

People with Cerebral Palsy may have speech patterns that require patience and understanding from the listener.

People with cognitive disabilities may find complicated phone systems overwhelming.

People with anxiety disorders may experience significant stress when speaking to strangers.

People with neurological conditions may have difficulty processing information quickly over the phone.

The reality is simple: accessibility on the phone matters to millions of people.

The Automated Maze

Let’s be honest.

Most automated phone systems are frustrating even for people without disabilities.

You call and hear:

“Press 1 for this.”

“Press 2 for that.”

“Please listen carefully because our menu options have changed.”

Then you spend ten minutes navigating menus only to be transferred to another department.

Or worse, disconnected entirely.

For disabled individuals, these systems can become major barriers.

The technology is designed for efficiency, not accessibility.

The goal is often to reduce the number of people who reach a human being.

Unfortunately, sometimes the human being is exactly what we need.

My Own Experience

Recently, I found myself dealing with an issue involving my SNAP benefits.

I submitted paperwork.

I followed the instructions that were provided.

Then came the familiar response.

Call this number.

Wait for a callback.

Call another number.

Leave a message.

Wait again.

Schedule an appointment.

At one point, I found myself trying to coordinate transportation, appointments, and phone calls, all while simply trying to resolve a problem that should have been straightforward.

The issue was eventually resolved, but the process reminded me of something many disabled people experience every day.

The challenge is often not the problem itself.

The challenge is getting through the system.

There Has to Be a Better Way

We live in 2026.

We can order groceries from our phones.

We can attend meetings online.

We can manage our bank accounts with a few taps.

Yet many organizations still operate as if the telephone is the only acceptable way to communicate.

Why?

Email exists.

Secure messaging exists.

Online portals exist.

Text messaging exists.

Video calls exist.

Communication should not be one-size-fits-all.

People communicate differently, and organizations should recognize that reality.

Accessibility Is More Than Ramps

When accessibility is discussed, the conversation often focuses on physical barriers.

Those barriers are important.

But accessibility is also about communication.

It is about making sure people can access services, information, and support in ways that work for them.

A wheelchair ramp allows someone to enter a building.

An accessible communication option allows someone to participate in society.

Both matter.

Final Thoughts

The next time someone says, “Just give them a call,” I hope they pause for a moment and consider that what sounds simple to one person may be a significant obstacle for another.

Accessibility is not just about how we enter a building.

It is also about how we connect with the world.

In 2026, nobody should be denied access to services, information, or opportunities because a phone call is difficult.

Sometimes accessibility is as simple as providing another way to communicate.

And sometimes, that simple change can make all the difference.