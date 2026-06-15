Daniel Carvajal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tabitha M. Johnson's avatar
Tabitha M. Johnson
Jun 15

I feel seen. Some of it's the autism. Some my auditory processing disorder. Some from cognitive issues related to my MS. I've learned that I have to force myself to "just call" under certain circumstances, but I struggle so much with others. Can I order a pizza? Sure. But can I engage on things that really matter? Not so much. I'm still trying to work myself up to calling about information on FL QI, despite knowing that I need it badly.

Reply
Share
Kamala's Disability Talks.'s avatar
Kamala's Disability Talks.
Jun 16

This really resonated with me. As a totally blind person with hearing loss, I experience this all the time. A simple phone call can turn into an hour-long process of pressing options, being transferred, calling different numbers, waiting on hold, getting disconnected, and starting all over again. Sometimes it feels like you’re running in circles just trying to reach the right person. Accessibility isn’t only about websites and technology—it also includes making communication systems easier for people to navigate. Thank you for sharing this because it is a frustration many disabled people experience every day. 💙📞

Reply
Share
3 replies by Daniel Carvajal and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Carvajal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture